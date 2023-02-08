ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
People

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
bravotv.com

We Have a Surprising Update on Below Deck's Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber

Below Deck's Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb weren't exactly the best of friends while aboard St. David, but now, there's nothing but smooth sailing ahead. Alissa revealed as much in a February 6 interview with E! News. "Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," the second stew said. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Shows a Gorgeous New Addition to Her Apartment: “I’m Speechless”

The Vanderpump Rules cast member just upgraded her home with an eye-catching new piece. Lala Kent is showing off a beautiful addition to her home. On February 8, the Vanderpump Rules cast member excitedly shared details about the framed lion portrait adorning her wall. “My new piece just arrived,” she wrote. “I’m speechless. I got this at the [Brent Shapiro Foundation] live auction. It’s a piece by Shane Russeck from his ‘Wildlife’ series. Panthera Leo-2019.”
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com

Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'

Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
People

Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga

"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
realitytitbit.com

Tom Schwartz admitted to ‘drunk’ cheating while married to Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since the Bravo show first began in 2013. He and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, dealt with cheating rumors during their relationship. Katie and Tom were together for 12 years but called things off, announcing their split in 2022. Now, Vanderpump...
