‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Lala Kent Admits She Cheated on Randall Emmett with James Kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent admits she hooked up with James Kennedy and it was after she started dating Randall Emmett.
Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’
Reza Farahan from 'Shahs of Sunset' and Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' go to war after Reza said Kyle was the 'most overrated' Housewife in the franchise.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tom Schwartz Hookup
Living her best life! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has "no regrets" about her single status during the show's forthcoming 10th season, the Bravo personality tells Life & Style exclusively — especially when it comes to her headline-making hookup with costar Tom Schwartz. News that Raquel, 28, and Tom, 40, had hooked up first broke in August...
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'
Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
bravotv.com
We Have a Surprising Update on Below Deck's Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber
Below Deck's Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb weren't exactly the best of friends while aboard St. David, but now, there's nothing but smooth sailing ahead. Alissa revealed as much in a February 6 interview with E! News. "Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," the second stew said. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
bravotv.com
Lala Kent Shows a Gorgeous New Addition to Her Apartment: “I’m Speechless”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member just upgraded her home with an eye-catching new piece. Lala Kent is showing off a beautiful addition to her home. On February 8, the Vanderpump Rules cast member excitedly shared details about the framed lion portrait adorning her wall. “My new piece just arrived,” she wrote. “I’m speechless. I got this at the [Brent Shapiro Foundation] live auction. It’s a piece by Shane Russeck from his ‘Wildlife’ series. Panthera Leo-2019.”
bravotv.com
Lisa Vanderpump on James Kennedy Living with Ally Lewber: “He Can’t Be by Himself”
The Vanderpump Rules boss shared her thoughts on James quickly cohabiting with his new girlfriend. On the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on February 8, Lisa Vanderpump was shocked when James Kennedy shared an update on his relationship with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. “Are you living with her?”...
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is ‘Back in a Very Good Place’ With Katie Maloney After Rift
The vibes are back! Lala Kent spoke exclusively told Us Weekly about mending her rift with Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney — and addressed whether Scheana Shay played a part in the drama. "I think [Katie] has her feelings, and I always want to make sure she feels protected and heard. And I feel like […]
bravotv.com
Paige Reveals Something New About Her Relationship with Craig: “It’s Not Great for Us”
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship has been put to the test on Summer House, Southern Charm, and two weeks of living together in Vermont for Winter House Season 2, and it has survived. However, according to Paige, the odds are stacked against the duo when it comes to...
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Summer House’s Carl Radke Offers Update on Kyle Cooke Friendship: ‘I Want to Find a Healthy Place for Us’
Despite ups and downs with his fellow Summer House costar Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke is hopeful that they can stay friends as season 7 starts to air. “It's hard to watch back when Kyle has such strong opinions about whether I'm checked out [of our Loverboy business] or [if] my relationship [with fiancée Lindsay Hubbard] changed me […]
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Are 'Not Great' and Not Speaking
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton still aren't on the best of terms after the most recent season. Page Six reported that the two sisters aren't even on speaking terms at the moment. Richards and Hilton's relationship hit a snag following Season 12 thanks to some drama surrounding a supposed Aspen meltdown.
TMZ.com
Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'
Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
realitytitbit.com
Tom Schwartz admitted to ‘drunk’ cheating while married to Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules since the Bravo show first began in 2013. He and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, dealt with cheating rumors during their relationship. Katie and Tom were together for 12 years but called things off, announcing their split in 2022. Now, Vanderpump...
'Summer House's Carl Radke Left Loverboy and Is Building His Next Chapter With Lindsay Hubbard (Exclusive)
'Summer House' OG Carl Radke reveals he's no longer working at the company founded by castmate Kyle Cooke ahead of the show's return.
