ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine clears the way to further explore expanded Amtrak service in Ohio

By John Kosich
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQ3Op_0kh0XukC00

Good news for those looking to see the expansion of passenger rail service in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to begin the process of studying the matter.

Since Amtrak first floated the idea of expanding rail service in the state, specifically a 3C+D line re-establishing service between Cleveland and Cincinnati with stops in Columbus and Dayton, DeWine had long said he would need to know what the costs were to the state.

This grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is the first step of many in this process," the governor said in a statement. "We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments. The information we gather from this effort will help us make informed decisions about federal opportunities for passenger rail in Ohio.”

"This is the news we've all been waiting for," said Stu Nicholson, executive director of All Aboard Ohio. "Anybody who has ever advocated along the way for more and better passenger rail in Ohio this is, this is a really good moment."

This doesn't commit the state to anything but helps to answer the governor's questions he told Nes 5 centered around costs, yes, but those costs were tied to routes, ridership and speed of the train.

"They're not going to use it, they're not going to do that if they can't get from Cleveland to Cincinnati at least in as good a time as it would take them to get in their car and drive," DeWine told News 5 in December.

Nicholson says they are legitimate concerns.

"I mean you have to ask those questions and this is how you get the answers. I feel very confident that the study is going to show that going the next steps are justified. I think the ridership is there, I think the cost is worth the investment. I mean when you consider that the State of Ohio is right now as we speak spending close to $2 billion for a one mile long interchange in downtown Columbus, the investment that we're talking about in passenger rail is a fraction of that," Nicholson said.

The Federal Railroad Administration is offering $500,000 per corridor the state chooses to study. The state will be applying for two grants: One to study the 3C+D corridor and another to study a Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit route. Nicholson said they should also seek funds to study other routes advocated for by the Northeast Ohio Coordinating Agency (NOACA) like Cleveland-Pittsburgh and Cleveland-Buffalo.

"We have to make sure that these other corridors aren't ignored," he said, adding he's just happy to have cleared this first hurdle. "That's a task ahead of us, for right now I want everybody who has advocated for this to say a very loud and public thank you to the governor for finally stepping up and saying that the state of Ohio needs to take the lead on this."

Comments / 1

Related
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42

It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Columbus City Schools sued for public records

(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

I75 bridge struck by semi

BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say

CINCINNATI — A $1.3 billion utility bailout might have been titled “Ohio Clean Air Program,” but the utility that received it paid to settle a lawsuit over a failed coal mine owned by Larry Householder, the bailout’s prime mover, a prosecution witness said in federal court on Thursday. Householder is charged with racketeering in what […] The post From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy