ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State of Hate: The interconnected web

By Ryan Kruger
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDiKM_0kh0Xsyk00

In the darkest corners of the internet, a movement is growing, which experts say is motivated by hate.

As part of an ongoing series “The State of Hate” Fox 4 Investigates is searching for the cause in the rise in extremism in the sunshine state.

“This is very much a problem,” said Megan Squire, a fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit that tracks extremists and hate groups.

Squire describes much of her work taking place online, searching through an interconnected web of hate.

“These folks are weaponizing those platforms and they’re really creating harms,” Squire said.

Sometimes the harms are done online.

Research shows white supremacists and extremists have used cartoonish memes to spread hateful ideology.

Other times, the groups come together in person.

When the Anti-Defamation League released their report on “Hate in the Sunshine State” last year, Fox 4 Investigates was the first to report on how the group was shocked to learn how closely various hate groups had started working together.

What we’ve seen is a lot of groups that, in the past, may have worked separately from one another are now working in conjunction to spread propaganda and hold in-person demonstrations,” said Ben Popp, a researcher with the ADL.

According to numbers released by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, there were 148 hate crimes reported in the state in 2021, the most recent year data was available.

With 14, Lee County had the second most in the state behind only Miami-Dade County and tied with Hillsborough.

More than half of the local hate crimes were targeting the victim’s race, according to the state.

Meanwhile, the ADL’s report also tracked the number of times demonstrations were held or propaganda was passed out in Florida communities.

That group found more than 200 incidents in the state in 2021.

That’s the large majority of incidents that we’ve seen is white supremacist propaganda,” Popp said. “These people are printing flyers and putting stickers in public places so that they can spread their ideology that way.”

One more way many of these groups are connected is through their funding.

Squire says crypto currency, which is largely untraceable, has become the go-to source for extremists to raise money.

“Crypto currency is the currency of the realm,” Squire said. “I cannot list a single group or person that we study that isn’t involved in crypto currency in some way.”

Comments / 29

Lightfoot
3d ago

Can’t imagine why there are becoming bigger and bigger so called hate groups, maybe it’s because of the current government administration in D.C. that has taken a left turn and forgot about the silent majority and cares more about illegal aliens welfare and restrictions on the first and second amendments !

Reply(3)
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Secretly Wanted to Ban Guns From His Election Night Bash

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not want guns at his Election Night party in Tampa—but he couldn’t have his constituents knowing that. According to a series of emails obtained by The Washington Post, DeSantis tried to convince the Tampa Convention Center to claim that it was their policy to prohibit firearms, despite the fact that Florida state law allows concealed carry inside public facilities unless a client specifically requests otherwise. “DeSantis/his campaign will not tell their attendees they are not permitted to carry because of the political optics,” Chase Finch, the convention center’s head of security, wrote in an email to other city officials conveying the governor’s request. DeSantis’ appeal was quickly denied, though he ended up having metal detectors at the event. Tim Marden, chairman of the Alachua County GOP, told the Washington Post that he skipped a fundraiser for Santos in October over the decision to have metal detectors. “It was a little hypocritical to have this measure in place for law-abiding citizens at a time when a lot of folks in the gun community will condemn a Democratic politician for having a security force,” he said.Read it at The Washington Post
TAMPA, FL
floridianpress.com

The Peel Back🍊—2.11.2023—Jewish-American Leaders Want AT&T to Bring Back NEWSMAX—Democrat Dresses Down Democratic Party—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Prominent Jewish Leaders to AT&T DirecTV: Bring Newsmax Back. Almost two dozen of the nation’s most prominent Jewish leaders have written a letter to AT&T and DirecTV demanding to know why the Newsmax channel was deplatformed.
FLORIDA STATE
Augusta Free Press

The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking

Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
aclufl.org

Civil and Voting Rights Groups Denounce Passage of Senate Bill 4B that Worsens Florida’s Broken Voting Rights Restoration System

The bill expands state prosecutorial power, intimidates eligible voters with previous felony convictions, and criminalizes them for honest voter eligibility mistakes. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, the Florida House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 4B (SB 4B), which seeks to unnecessarily expand the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution (“OSP”) to investigate and prosecute certain crimes related to voting, petition activities, and voter registration. In expanding this office’s jurisdiction, the bill would remove cases from local prosecutors and prosecute minor occurrences of mistaken voters rather than having to prove a widespread voter conspiracy. It would also seek to circumvent three Florida courts’ decisions which have rejected the OSP’s argument for more expansive jurisdiction. The bill comes after years of inaction by the legislature to fix Florida’s complex and unnavigable system for people with felony convictions to determine their eligibility.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
FLORIDA STATE
defendernetwork.com

Ron DeSantis and the miseducation of America

After constant pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other right-wing conservatives, the College Board kicked off Black History Month by stripping down its African American Studies Advanced Placement course. DeSantis and the MAGA crowd objected to the original draft because it was an American history from the perspective of...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Florida gives Reedy Creek control to Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to changes that would shift control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District from the Walt Disney Co. to Gov. Ron DeSantis. With Republican senators saying the changes wouldn’t affect the operations of Disney’s theme parks, the Senate voted 26-9...
FLORIDA STATE
paisano-online.com

Florida’s descent into fascism

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy