Pima, AZ

PCSD: Road closure due to crash on Picture Rocks

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Pima Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Picture Rocks Road.

East and westbound Picture Rocks Road will be closed between Spring Wagon and Featherstone Drives.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to find an alternate route.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9.

