Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
oakpark.com
OPRF adds small Project 2 tweaks, prepares to vote on plan
The school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School is poised to approve the scope for the long discussed and debated Project 2 at OPRF at their next board meeting on Feb. 23. The school board is expected to approve the plan to demolish and rebuild the southeast portion of the high school and replace it with a new physical education wing which would include a new 25 yard by 40 yard swimming pool with a 420 seat observation gallery to replace the two existing pools at the school that were built in 1928. The project would also include new gyms, PE classrooms and other improvements.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago Christian, Southwest Chicago Christian schools name new superintendent
Mark A. Hamstra has been named as superintendent for Southwest Chicago Christian School and Chicago Christian High School beginning with the 2023-24 school year. “I am excited about this opportunity, especially due to the foundational experience I had at CCHS and the vision I have to lead the community forward,” said Hamstra who graduated from Chicago Christian in 2001.
Arlington Heights school board hires lobbyist after new legislation filed on 'mega projects'
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - An Arlington Heights school district is now hiring a lobbyist after newly-filed legislation on "mega projects" like the Bears stadium. The change would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington International Racecourse for up to 40 years. It would also require the Bears to...
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students
WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
Chicago Public Radio
Right after landing a big deal with the CTA, businessman helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
Less than a month ago, the Chicago Transit Authority — whose leaders are appointed by the mayor — announced a lucrative new contract with a company founded by prominent real-estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom. Just a few weeks later, another company tied to Higginbottom gave a $50,000 contribution to...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
Without tax increase, Pennoyer School faces layoffs and elimination of sports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No arts, no music, no sports and no library.That's the reality for a struggling a northwest suburban elementary school district. Leaders at Pennoyer School said they had to choose between cutting programs and bringing their facilities up to code.There is another solution, but as CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports, it will required taxpayers to pony up."I'm really proud of our students, our teachers."No one has school pride like a superintendent, but Kristin Kopta is embarrassed by this building. "Water does not even turn on in this lab. We have found lead in all the water sources...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
wjol.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
qrockonline.com
Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
