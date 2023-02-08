ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

OPRF adds small Project 2 tweaks, prepares to vote on plan

The school board at Oak Park and River Forest High School is poised to approve the scope for the long discussed and debated Project 2 at OPRF at their next board meeting on Feb. 23. The school board is expected to approve the plan to demolish and rebuild the southeast portion of the high school and replace it with a new physical education wing which would include a new 25 yard by 40 yard swimming pool with a 420 seat observation gallery to replace the two existing pools at the school that were built in 1928. The project would also include new gyms, PE classrooms and other improvements.
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago Christian, Southwest Chicago Christian schools name new superintendent

Mark A. Hamstra has been named as superintendent for Southwest Chicago Christian School and Chicago Christian High School beginning with the 2023-24 school year. “I am excited about this opportunity, especially due to the foundational experience I had at CCHS and the vision I have to lead the community forward,” said Hamstra who graduated from Chicago Christian in 2001.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations.  . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS

Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students

WILMETTE, Ill. - It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions. A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students. "The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.
WILMETTE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Without tax increase, Pennoyer School faces layoffs and elimination of sports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No arts, no music, no sports and no library.That's the reality for a struggling a northwest suburban elementary school district. Leaders at Pennoyer School said they had to choose between cutting programs and bringing their facilities up to code.There is another solution, but as CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports, it will required taxpayers to pony up."I'm really proud of our students, our teachers."No one has school pride like a superintendent, but Kristin Kopta is embarrassed by this building. "Water does not even turn on in this lab. We have found lead in all the water sources...
NORRIDGE, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman

The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
LEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
qrockonline.com

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy