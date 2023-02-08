ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

New 20-year redevelopment plan for Eastern Hills Mall unveiled

By Lia Lando
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
A revised plan for the Eastern Hills Mall was presented to the Town Board Wednesday in Clarence. It includes transforming the mall into a mixed-use town center.

Officials say the project is expected to occur over a 20-year period.

New plans for a re-developed Eastern Hills Mall include:

  • 1,435 residential units
  • 516,375 square feet of retail/commercial space
  • 92,250 square feet for restaurants
  • 58,000 square feet for hotel space
  • 352,700 square feet for office space
  • 62,200 square feet of entertainment
  • 21,475 square feet for fitness
  • 87 multi-family residential units.

Ed Rowland owns Great Lakes Sports Cards inside the mall and says whatever the final plan is, he hopes to be included.

"We hope that going forward we can be part of the development," he told 7 News Wednesday. Rowland says business is going great and he understands the need to adjust to the times.

Shoppers we spoke with say they are looking forward to hopefully seeing the mall re-developed.

Natalie Simpson from the University at Buffalo School of Management says online shopping has taken a toll on brick-and-mortar stores. She also says malls use to be a place for people to gather and socialize but now they're socializing online.

Simpson says including housing in new development projects, "stabilizes the facilities finances."

