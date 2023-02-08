New 20-year redevelopment plan for Eastern Hills Mall unveiled

A revised plan for the Eastern Hills Mall was presented to the Town Board Wednesday in Clarence. It includes transforming the mall into a mixed-use town center.

Officials say the project is expected to occur over a 20-year period.

New plans for a re-developed Eastern Hills Mall include:



1,435 residential units

516,375 square feet of retail/commercial space

92,250 square feet for restaurants

58,000 square feet for hotel space

352,700 square feet for office space

62,200 square feet of entertainment

21,475 square feet for fitness

87 multi-family residential units.

Ed Rowland owns Great Lakes Sports Cards inside the mall and says whatever the final plan is, he hopes to be included.

"We hope that going forward we can be part of the development," he told 7 News Wednesday. Rowland says business is going great and he understands the need to adjust to the times.

Shoppers we spoke with say they are looking forward to hopefully seeing the mall re-developed.

Natalie Simpson from the University at Buffalo School of Management says online shopping has taken a toll on brick-and-mortar stores. She also says malls use to be a place for people to gather and socialize but now they're socializing online.

Simpson says including housing in new development projects, "stabilizes the facilities finances."

