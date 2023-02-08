ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHwzg_0kh0XbDd00

In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.

"The change is here and we're excited to go about it, but it's one that will result in a cleaner and better future for all of us," said Doreen Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA.

That means your stoves, your heating will all make the switch as part of New York's Scoping plan, passed in December of 2022. But Harris says, don't panic.

"I think it's important to note that this is a transition that isn't happening tomorrow, in many ways it's something that'll phase in over a series of decades," said Harris.

When will I need to make the switch?

  • 2025
    • By then, all new construction of low-rise buildings will need to be electric
    • This includes single family homes
  • 2028
    • By then, all new construction of high-rise buildings will need to be electric
  • 2030
    • By then, all replacements for gas appliances will be electric
      • "When your furnace breaks, which it inevitably does, we will have technology like heat pumps and others to replace it, so this for some New Yorkers might not occur until 2050," said Harris
  • 2035
    • All vehicles sold in NYS will be electric

What are the concerns?

Reliability
We'll be relying on the electric grid for heating, cooling, running our cars and more, according to Harris. To handle that, the grid capacity is going to double and projects to make that happen are already underway.

Studies by National Grid suggest we need more than that.

"Building an electric network for electrifying heat in Western New York is neither practical nor cost effective," said Donna DeCarolis, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution.

Regional Differences
WNY has older buildings and colder temperatures than other parts of New York State. Many wonder if we'll be able to make these adjustments here.

What happens if the grid fails? During the blizzard of '22, thousands were in the dark and without power.

"Electric companies worked valiantly to get people restored as quickly as they could, but in the meanwhile, our gas was being delivered, we didn't have interruptions due to weather, we had less than 20," said DeCarolis.

But Harris says this phase out will work here.

"Buffalo is different for sure...that's why this plan really needs to lay out and it does, approaches that are specific to our geographies, to our climates that differ by those geographies and to the people who are within those," said Harris.

She says our workforce is very prepared for this.

Rates
Now we should weigh electric prices against gas prices. DeCarolis says electric is more expensive what they offer at National Fuel.

"This year, it's maybe 2.5 to 3 times higher, other years it's been as much as 4 times higher, could be substantial for WNY," said DeCarolis.

But the state has incentives for going electric , like smart energy loans and rebates to lower your bill.

What will happen to National Fuel?
We'll just have to see. DeCarolis says she wants to stay in the conversation and be part of the solution to reduce emissions.

But they're not going anywhere just yet, they're working on more sustainable fuels and will continue to heat homes during this lenghty transiton.

"A company like national fuel, has a number of different solutions. It is the case that over time, we see a greater reliance on electrification," said Harris.

RELATED ARTICLES
https://www.wkbw.com/news/state-news/nys-climate-action-council-approves-scoping-plan
https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/proposed-energy-shift-could-mean-all-electric-buildings-in-nys

Comments / 48

Joseph Wang
3d ago

Why is the governor still driving around with SUVs powered by gas why did she take planes helicopters she should be taken zoom meetings and drive in electric cars. And especially if you live in more than 1000 ft.² you’re a criminal to mother nature

Reply(2)
32
DMW1
3d ago

Wow! How much is this going to cost?! And, when the electric grid goes down in the winter, we freeze and boil in the summer?

Reply(3)
11
Keith
3d ago

One has to be a special kind of stupid to even consider illuminating Natgas.

Reply(7)
24
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Exceeds Obligations to State of New York, Saves $41.2 Million

Tesla has fantastic news for New York and particularly Buffalo. You know, I didn't know Tesla had obligations toward the state of New York or toward any state until I didn't came across to a report that Tesla is hiring so many people at its Gigafactory in New York, that it's exceeding its obligations to state.But the story is really interesting and I am telling you know.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
constructiondive.com

NY union head: Material prices are construction’s ‘biggest challenge’

Felice Farber describes herself as “a public policy wonk.”. A former lawyer and government affairs officer for the General Contractors Association of New York, she said her passion lies at the intersection of construction and public policy. Farber was appointed executive director of the Subcontractors Trade Association — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry

A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
WINDSOR, NY
104.5 The Team

Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Terrible Really Are The Roads In New York State?

We drive on them every day, and every day we say they're the worst. But when we compare them to the rest of the country, are the roads in New York as bad as we think they are?. Now, before we go too far, it should be said that this study is not a reflection of the work put in by our road crews. They work their butts off day in and day out to give us safe, smooth roadways. Unfortunately, though, there are other factors that could contribute to what this study shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
WIBX 950

Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State

It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy