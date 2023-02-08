ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches

Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
NEWBERRY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
granicus.com

How Alachua County tripled its tax revenue and eased local hospitality tensions with short-term rental management software

Alachua County’s mission is to serve the public with integrity, innovation, fiscal responsibility, and respect. With its mission top-of-mind, along with a limited budget and staffing resources, the county endeavored to boost tourist development and safety by ushering a budding crop of short-term rentals (STRs) into compliance. With the use of STR management software, Alachua County was able to identify all the STR accounts in the community, triple its tax revenue, and ease tensions within the local hospitality industry.
rvbusiness.com

DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
OCALA, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Suspect arrested in connection to Gainesville double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a murder suspect into custody who was wanted for a double homicide. GPD said Dallvion Parker, 28, was arrested Friday morning. According to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
ocala-news.com

Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud

The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
specialtycropindustry.com

Blueberry Management Tips for February

Florida blueberry growers are just a few weeks away from harvest season. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers growers management tips for this point in the season. Producers should monitor for botrytis and apply control measures as needed. Any applications of fungicides prior to a need...
FLORIDA STATE

