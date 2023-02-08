Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC backs meat processing facility, local ranches
Alachua County wants to support local ranchers and food systems with a proposed meat processing facility in Newberry. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has already dedicated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the site, but on Thursday BOCC Chair Anna Prizzia released a full position statement on behalf of the commission.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
mycbs4.com
UF economists narrow estimate of agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian to $1.03 billion
Gainesville, FL — A study released today by the University of Florida reported that the state suffered a $1.03 billion loss in agriculture as a result of category-4 strength Hurricane Ian. UF's Assistant Professor of Regional Economics and Director of Economic Impact Analysis Program Christa Court says climate-related disasters...
alachuachronicle.com
Prizzia: Meat processing facility will support farmers, ranchers, and our environment
It is often said that the last crop planted by a struggling farmer or rancher is houses in a development. Small and midsize farmers and ranchers are struggling to survive as they compete in global markets with little control over pricing. However, with investment in building a local food economy,...
granicus.com
How Alachua County tripled its tax revenue and eased local hospitality tensions with short-term rental management software
Alachua County’s mission is to serve the public with integrity, innovation, fiscal responsibility, and respect. With its mission top-of-mind, along with a limited budget and staffing resources, the county endeavored to boost tourist development and safety by ushering a budding crop of short-term rentals (STRs) into compliance. With the use of STR management software, Alachua County was able to identify all the STR accounts in the community, triple its tax revenue, and ease tensions within the local hospitality industry.
rvbusiness.com
DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
mycbs4.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Gainesville double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a murder suspect into custody who was wanted for a double homicide. GPD said Dallvion Parker, 28, was arrested Friday morning. According to a...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
ocala-news.com
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
ocala-news.com
Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
specialtycropindustry.com
Blueberry Management Tips for February
Florida blueberry growers are just a few weeks away from harvest season. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers growers management tips for this point in the season. Producers should monitor for botrytis and apply control measures as needed. Any applications of fungicides prior to a need...
Comments / 0