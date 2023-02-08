ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

High winds, heavy rain, and record warmth possible Thursday

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426Oyg_0kh0X68T00

A storm system will bring heavy rain, high winds, and spring temps to Michigan. Some areas could have over one inch of rain with winds gusting over 50mph. Things will settle down quickly by the weekend.

Tonight the rain and wind start to arrive. Lows will be near 34 degrees and warming to near 40 degrees by the time we head out the door Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times between 4-9am as well.

Thursday will bring different weather events at different times. First, the rain will be heavy with some thunderstorms possible up until about 10am. Winds during this time will be sustained around 10-20mph out of the southeast. By the early afternoon, expect warm air in the middle to upper 50s to surge in with some very high winds. Wind will turn to the south with sustained speeds near 25mph and gusts near 50mph through the afternoon. Rain will only be scattered at this point. Thursday evening the wind turns to the northwest at 20mph and ushers in a big temp drop to around the freezing mark.

Friday will be blustery with a high of only 33 degrees. Expect some flurries and a wind chill near 20 degrees most of the day.

The weekend looks sunny and warm.

