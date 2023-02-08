ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

City of Greenville approves small business program

By Sarah Gray Barr
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRcNE_0kh0Wiib00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville recently approved a program to help small businesses grow and recover from the effects of COVID-19, using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Each eligible business could receive up to $50,000. City of Greenville Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman said they want to support local businesses.

“These dollars are going to be available for small businesses who have fewer than five locations, no more than 100 employees, and no more than $5 million in gross revenue,” Berryman said.

City officials also said the program has been allocated $400,000. Grant applications will be received in March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future

The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

James Sprunt CC getting grant totaling over $1M

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Golden Leaf Foundation has given a local community college a grant to implement a technology program. James Sprunt Community College is the lucky school to receive a grant totaling more than $1 million. The school plans to use it for an industrial systems technology program. The program will take place […]
KENANSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Officials to announce $3.2M grant benefitting Statewide Telepsychiatry Program Tuesday at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program. Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute. The expansion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country collected local grocery price data, spoke with American consumers about how they’re navigating the high tide of inflation, and heard from economists on when the price pressures might subside.  Each month, reporters tracked prices as they rose and sometimes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Bakertown Volunteer Fire Dept. holding annual barbecue plate sale

ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Bakertown Volunteer Fire Department in Elm City is holding a barbecue plate sale on Feb. 25. The proceeds allow the fire department to buy equipment that they need throughout the year to serve the community. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time through the Bakertown Volunteer Fire Department Facebook […]
ELM CITY, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker leads way in second annual ‘A Good Long Walk’

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For 24 hours, Greg Parker planned to walk on a treadmill at Champions Fitness in Winterville in a fundraiser benefiting ECU Health’s Cancer Care through the Vidant Health Foundation. The funds will go toward supporting cancer patients in poverty in Eastern North Carolina. Parker said the idea for the long walk […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston gets good news with latest audit report

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2

Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Boy Scouts hold annual ‘Scouting for Food’ event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Boy Scouts of America helped out people in need Saturday. It’s part of their annual ‘Scouting for Food’ event. Those with the Scouts say they left door tag messages last week letting people know they were collecting food. They spent Saturday collecting the donated food. The Scouts WNCT […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Florists in Jacksonville are preparing for a busy Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a day to celebrate and spread love all across the world.  Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and florists across Eastern North Carolina are seeing a boom of people coming in to get gifts for their loved ones.  Over in Jacksonville, there’s one thing April Showers, The Flower Shoppe and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
counton2.com

‘Flames were 3 stories high’: Crews respond to fire at facility housing railroad ties in North Carolina, county officials say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in North Carolina after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials. At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC Renaissance Faire set to take place at Lenoir Co. fairgrounds

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Inc. is giving North Carolinians a chance to take part in a gathering that strives to recreate a historical setting for the amusement of its guests. April 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can celebrate the Renaissance through music, pageantry, jousting, food, drink and […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy