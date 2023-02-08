City of Greenville approves small business program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville recently approved a program to help small businesses grow and recover from the effects of COVID-19, using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Each eligible business could receive up to $50,000. City of Greenville Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman said they want to support local businesses.

“These dollars are going to be available for small businesses who have fewer than five locations, no more than 100 employees, and no more than $5 million in gross revenue,” Berryman said.

City officials also said the program has been allocated $400,000. Grant applications will be received in March.

