Komets goalie Parenteau headed to AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets standout goaltender Rylan Parenteau is getting a shot in the AHL as Parenteau has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks.

The 26-year old net minder has played in 18 games with Fort Wayne this season. He’s posted a record of 11-4-2 with the Komets with a with a 3.20 goals against average and a save percentage of .895.

Fort Wayne plays at Allen Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

