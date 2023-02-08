ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.

By Alexandra Koehn
 3 days ago
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.

Car windows shattered at the Williamson County Election Commission on Downs Boulevard, and Franklin Elementary School sheltered in place for five minutes until school officials figured out what happened. No one was injured during the faulty blast, Franklin officials said.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the explosion originated at a quarry owned by Vulcan Materials.

According to King, a private licensed blasting company contracted by the county, Dyno Nobel, was preparing for a routine blast on Wednesday when it had "catastrophic failure."

"Dyno Nobel had drilled a single hole to place explosive material in. The hole did not contain the explosive slurry as planned; instead, it seeped into the ground below," the Franklin Fire Marshal's office said. "According to procedure, more explosives were loaded into the cavity to complete the shot. When fired, the hole blew out, causing a significant air pressure change that was heard and felt across much of Franklin and Cool Springs."

The explosion launched large pieces of rock onto properties up to 2,000 away from the site.

At the election commission, Melody Roberts says her car windows were damaged by a flying rock. She’s used to hearing blasting every day at 4 p.m., but this one was way worse.

"I don’t know how some of those buildings by the quarry are still standing to be honest," Robert said. "It was like a bomb went off."

King said no injuries were reported from the fly rock.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.

If you need to report damage please contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

