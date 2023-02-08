ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

wshu.org

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim vows to improve public records requests

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has responded to complaints that his administration deliberately suppressed and delayed Freedom of Information Act requests for the past seven years. He’s directed changes to the way such requests are handled. Ganim’s administration delayed Freedom of Information requests by funneling them through an understaffed office,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Who Stole From Shelton Company Sent To Federal Prison

HARTFORD – A Fairfield mother of two who stole $1.5 million from a Shelton financial services company was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carolina Guerreno, 50, will face two years on federal probation after she is released from prison. Guerrano was the chief financial officer...
SHELTON, CT
talkofthesound.com

Financial Advisor Who Defrauded New Rochelle Women Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison

WHITE PLAINS, NY (February 9, 2023) — Adam Belardino, 36, of New York, New York, the former chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, was sentenced today in White Plains federal court to 42 months in prison for fraud in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay over contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
mycitizensnews.com

Teen struggles with judicial marshals

WATERBURY — A Naugatuck teenager struggled with judicial marshals as they attempted to place him into custody Jan. 30 after he was sentenced by a judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Adam Stankiewicz, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 2½ years, after...
NAUGATUCK, CT
wshu.org

What Connecticut can learn from New York about community health

Over 250 community health centers provide a wide range of healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents a year who otherwise might not have access to medical services. “We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy,” said Don Thompson, CEO of StayWell Health in Waterbury. “And we...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
wshu.org

Lawmakers and PBA pressure Trotta to resign. Trotta says no.

The number of voices asking Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta to resign from the Public Safety Committee is growing. Trotta has yet to step down. Trotta and the Suffolk County PBA have had a long running dispute over political campaign donations through the police union. The fight intensified last month...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father

TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TILLSON, NY
WCAX

Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student

HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
HARTFORD, CT

