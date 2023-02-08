Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim vows to improve public records requests
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has responded to complaints that his administration deliberately suppressed and delayed Freedom of Information Act requests for the past seven years. He’s directed changes to the way such requests are handled. Ganim’s administration delayed Freedom of Information requests by funneling them through an understaffed office,...
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
New Haven Independent
Woman Who Stole From Shelton Company Sent To Federal Prison
HARTFORD – A Fairfield mother of two who stole $1.5 million from a Shelton financial services company was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday. Carolina Guerreno, 50, will face two years on federal probation after she is released from prison. Guerrano was the chief financial officer...
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Who Defrauded New Rochelle Women Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison
WHITE PLAINS, NY (February 9, 2023) — Adam Belardino, 36, of New York, New York, the former chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, was sentenced today in White Plains federal court to 42 months in prison for fraud in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay over contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
News 12
Arrest warrant details newest animal cruelty case against former Fairfield official
Before Ray Neuberger allegedly doused his then-girlfriend’s cat in bleach and beat it to death last summer, Neuberger seriously injured another one of the woman’s cats, according to his newest arrest warrant. Neuberger, 39, a former member of Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting, was charged with animal cruelty on...
mycitizensnews.com
Teen struggles with judicial marshals
WATERBURY — A Naugatuck teenager struggled with judicial marshals as they attempted to place him into custody Jan. 30 after he was sentenced by a judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Adam Stankiewicz, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 2½ years, after...
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
Disturbing court details revealed in former Wallingford woman's case after allegedly killing 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts — What role could postpartum mental health play in the murder of innocent children? That’s just one of the questions at play inside a Massachusetts courtroom where Lindsay Clancy, formerly of Wallingford, was arraigned on charges of killing her three young children. Clancy, a 2008 Lyman...
wshu.org
What Connecticut can learn from New York about community health
Over 250 community health centers provide a wide range of healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents a year who otherwise might not have access to medical services. “We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy,” said Don Thompson, CEO of StayWell Health in Waterbury. “And we...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Man sentenced to 11 years in $7 million airplane fraud scheme that bilked Darien company
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison on money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses. Kyle Wine, 42, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count...
NECN
Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
wshu.org
Lawmakers and PBA pressure Trotta to resign. Trotta says no.
The number of voices asking Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta to resign from the Public Safety Committee is growing. Trotta has yet to step down. Trotta and the Suffolk County PBA have had a long running dispute over political campaign donations through the police union. The fight intensified last month...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father
TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WCAX
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
