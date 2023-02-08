ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee

The Leon County School District is implementing a new safety alert app to get real-time information from students, parents, and community members. Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, February 11. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. More rain is in the forecast today, with a slight risk for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
WCTV

FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison man walks into log truck

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
MADISON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!

Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
cspdailynews.com

Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Tallahassee Reports

Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Second Saturday events launch in Monticello!

For many small communities (and even some large ones), one day out of every month is designated for specific community events. This day usually falls upon a catchy, easily identified day such as “first Friday,” “second Saturday,” or “third Thursday.” On these days, the community comes together, usually at the beckoning of a local organization or group, and enjoys festivities that showcase the community as a whole. Local cities that neighbor Monticello regularly participate in their own versions, with Tallahassee enjoying “First Fridays” in the Railroad Square Art District as a way to celebrate and encourage the rich local artist community. On the first Friday of every month, rain or shine, local galleries, small businesses and local art vendors create a miniature festival celebrating the local art scene with live music, unique shopping opportunities and great food.
MONTICELLO, FL

