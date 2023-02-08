Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee
The Leon County School District is implementing a new safety alert app to get real-time information from students, parents, and community members. Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, February 11. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. More rain is in the forecast today, with a slight risk for...
UPDATE: Accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County cleared
Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.
WCTV
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
WCTV
FSU professor raising money to help with Turkey earthquake relief
Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!
Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
Talquin: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Jackson customers
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.
WCTV
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Maclay, Crossroad Academy, Godby boys hoops celebrate district championships
High school boys basketball teams played for district championships Friday night.
WCTV
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
ecbpublishing.com
Second Saturday events launch in Monticello!
For many small communities (and even some large ones), one day out of every month is designated for specific community events. This day usually falls upon a catchy, easily identified day such as “first Friday,” “second Saturday,” or “third Thursday.” On these days, the community comes together, usually at the beckoning of a local organization or group, and enjoys festivities that showcase the community as a whole. Local cities that neighbor Monticello regularly participate in their own versions, with Tallahassee enjoying “First Fridays” in the Railroad Square Art District as a way to celebrate and encourage the rich local artist community. On the first Friday of every month, rain or shine, local galleries, small businesses and local art vendors create a miniature festival celebrating the local art scene with live music, unique shopping opportunities and great food.
WCSO investigating human remains found at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the woods Thursday afternoon.
WCTV
TMH making ‘significant progress’ following cybersecurity incident, accepting more EMS patients
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A week after a cybersecurity incident forced Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offline, the hospital says it is making “significant progress” in returning to normal. In a 4 p.m. update Thursday, the hospital said a team continues to work “nonstop to bring systems back online safely...
