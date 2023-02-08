Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.

