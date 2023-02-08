ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

CBS Detroit

Novi man's loved ones found dead underneath rubble days after earthquake in Turkey

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From text messages to phone calls, the last 48 hours for Novi resident Ersagun Atilgan, 47, has sent him in whirl of emotion."It happens once in 100 years, back-to-back, in the worst time possible when people are sleeping and it's winter time," Atilgan saidOn Monday, Atilgan left an interview with CBS News Detroit hoping loved ones buried underneath the rubble in his homeland of Turkey would be found alive. But after receiving a text in his family WhatsApp group chat Tuesday morning, Atilgan was notified that his cousin and his wife were found dead."My cousin, he...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
Mashed

12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school

At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
LIVONIA, MI

