Novi man's loved ones found dead underneath rubble days after earthquake in Turkey
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From text messages to phone calls, the last 48 hours for Novi resident Ersagun Atilgan, 47, has sent him in whirl of emotion."It happens once in 100 years, back-to-back, in the worst time possible when people are sleeping and it's winter time," Atilgan saidOn Monday, Atilgan left an interview with CBS News Detroit hoping loved ones buried underneath the rubble in his homeland of Turkey would be found alive. But after receiving a text in his family WhatsApp group chat Tuesday morning, Atilgan was notified that his cousin and his wife were found dead."My cousin, he...
200 expectant mothers left scrambling after Ascension Providence Hospital eliminates midwives
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Leah Hettinga and her husband Drew are getting ready for baby Jack, working with their doulas for a natural birth. Skilled midwives at Ascension Providence Southfield's Alternative Birthing Center have been guiding them through this process. "We wanted to be able to have that experience...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?
The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights
A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School. District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
Detroit mother dies while giving birth to 12th child; grandmother steps up to raise kids
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother has been raising her 12 grandchildren after her daughter died while giving birth in December. Nakita Washington was only 35 when she died during the birth of her son, Nathaniel, at Harper University Hospital. "They're taking it hard. They have good days, and...
Cat with three paws frozen to the ground rescued by Macomb County Public Works inspector
A young cat found with three paws frozen to the ground is safe and warm in her new home after she was rescued by an inspector at a Macomb County construction site.
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday
A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down a local school.
Death of 1-year-old child in Warren spurs police investigation
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 1-year-old child’s death in Warren on Saturday morning, officials said. The Warren Police Department said
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
Michigan Democrats stick with Lavora Barnes as party leader following midterm victories
While Michigan Democrats secured historic victories in the 2022 midterm, in part, by prevailing in competitive races, their own election to select the next Michigan Democratic Party (MDP) leader passed without a fight. In an uncontested race, MDP chair Lavora Barnes secured another two-year term. She finds herself at the...
‘No effect’: Justice Department program says Detroit's Project Greenlight and Ceasefire don't do enough
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the past decade, Detroit's police chiefs have lauded Project Greenlight and Ceasefire as programs that deter crime. But this week, the U.S. Department of Justice's research arm says they don't do enough. The DOJ's research arm, National Institute of Justice (NIJ), dives deep into studies...
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Redford, Garden City men arrested for participation in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot
A man from Redford Township and a man from Garden City are being charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at U.S Capitol. Both men were arrested Feb. 1 and are being tried in federal court. Kyle Mlynarek, 27, of Redford, is charged with interfering with law enforcement...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
