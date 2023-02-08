Read full article on original website
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield
Investors have tolerated five years of negative price returns.
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row
No, Tesla isn't one of the stocks.
Robinhood took a $57 million hit after a glitch allowed its customers to short a surging meme stock
Robinhood made a "processing error" that left its customers short on a meme stock last year. The error lost the trading app $57 million, the company's finance chief said on a Q4 earnings call. Robinhood stock rose Thursday after it said it will buy back shares seized from FTX founder...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 of the Safest Energy Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
You can't avoid bear markets, but you can make sure the companies you own are resilient to downturns. Enterprise Products Partners has a huge portfolio of energy assets that throw off cash in good markets and bad. Enbridge has a pipeline-heavy business model but is looking to shift its portfolio...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in February
Down big from their highs, these two stocks could enjoy strong rebounds.
Why Tesla Stock Was Falling on Friday
The electric vehicle leader could be required to open up its superchargers to other vehicle manufacturers. Tesla stands to lose out on subsidies and a key competitive advantage if it opens up its charging stations to other EV makers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Shiba Inu’s biggest catalyst yet may be days away. Followers are speculating the launch of Shibarium -- a Layer 2 scaling solution -- could happen as soon as next week. Still, Shiba Inu, trading at a fraction of a cent, has a long way to go to reach $0.01.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Lululemon continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Its status as a premium apparel business protects its pricing power. According to the management, Lululemon's long-term outlook is robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
