All-women team to perform flyover Super Bowl Sunday

One of the iconic moments before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday is the fighter jet flyover at the end of the National Anthem . And this year's flyover will be historic in its own right.

This year, the U.S. Navy gets the honor, featuring F-18, F-35 and Growler planes stationed at Luke Air Force Base, about seven miles west of State Farm Stadium.

According to Navy officials, this is the first time in US history that those performing the flyover for the big game will be a team of all women. It’s to honor 50 years of women flying in the Navy.

“I think that’s a massive tribute to the women 50 years ago,” said Lt. Jacqui Drew, who will serve as one of the pilots on Sunday. “Back then, they were just flying what they were able to fly. Now we’re in combat deployable squadrons which is huge strides for women.”

Navy officials say the performance on Sunday is used as part of their training. The pilots will also get the chance to watch the game in person, once they are done.