Construction help wanted
The construction industry is still in hiring mode and likely will be for the next few years, according to an industry group's projection. Why it matters: It's not supposed to be like this. Typically, when interest rates rise — or when the economy slows down — construction hiring contracts.
Vocal Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber plans board run
Ross Gerber — an investment adviser, outspoken longtime Tesla shareholder and prolific Twitter user — tells Axios that he will file a letter to Tesla's board next week stating his intentions to run for a seat, confirming comments he'd made earlier in the day on a Bloomberg Twitter Spaces conversation.
What communication recruiters want
The U.S. unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in half a century, but there's still an undercurrent of unease among communications and marketing professionals. By the numbers: According to Indeed data shared with Axios, job postings for marketing and communication roles are down 31% since last year. Yes, but:...
UnitedHealthcare incentivizes healthy patient behavior
UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurer in the U.S., is expanding an initiative designed to reward plan members for embracing healthy behavior, which will be monitored by activity trackers. The upside is that patients can reap financial incentives — but watchdogs are concerned that a downside could eventually include penalties for...
Exclusive: Babysitting rates surged nearly 10% last year
Babysitting rates rose 9.7% nationally in 2022 — a bit less than the 11% hike seen in 2021, but still outpacing inflation for the second year in a row. That's according to survey results from caregiver-finding platform UrbanSitter, provided first to Axios. Why it matters: A shortage of babysitters...
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to step down at end of 2023
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman will step down from his role at the end of the year and remain on its board of directors, the company said on Thursday, as part of its quarterly earnings announcement. Why it matters: Activist investor Elliott Management began building up a stake in the Silicon...
Dealmakers are operating in a new normal for antitrust scrutiny
President Biden's antitrust regulators haven't notched too many wins, but they've nonetheless forced a new normal for dealmakers. The big picture: Buyers and sellers now expect antitrust investigations, even if they don't believe their transactions fall afoul of competition law. This is regardless of industry, despite the attention given to...
The trillion-dollar greenwashing market
More than $1 trillion of green bonds have been issued in the past two years, but at this point maybe they should be called celadon — still green, probably, but barely so, and largely indistinguishable in price or documentation from their non-green counterparts. Why it matters: Green bonds mean...
Why the debt ceiling drama is so hard to gauge
A lot of politicians are going to be talking about the debt ceiling this spring. Ignore them. Their words — a small part of negotiations that are mostly private — should almost never be taken at face value. Why it matters: At stake is the full faith and...
Half of Americans have the financial blues
In a new survey, 50% of Americans told Gallup they're financially worse off now than last year. That's the highest percentage since the Great Recession. Why it matters: We're not in a recession, but people have the financial blues for a bunch of reasons. And, though the president touted his economic record this week in the State of the Union, it's a tough sell — especially across the aisle.
How AI is making Microsoft cool
Among the many mind-blowing things that the latest generation of AI seems poised to do: Make Microsoft cool again. Why it matters: The software giant has invested billions into OpenAI and is betting that tools like Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT across its products will boost flagging products like Bing and reinvigorate franchises such as Office and Windows.
Crypto winter comes for bitcoin ATM operator
The ATM is among the more ubiquitous gateways to crypto, found at truck stops and bars around the world, but that status hasn't saved them from the broader system's maladies, Crystal writes. Driving the news: Top-5 bitcoin ATM operator Coin Cloud filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Nevada on Tuesday,...
