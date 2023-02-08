Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire. Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay. Daughtry said he...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
wtva.com
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
wcbi.com
Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
wcbi.com
Family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot, killed
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police said it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.
wcbi.com
Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run. Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
wcbi.com
Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks. The $2.5 billion aluminum...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
