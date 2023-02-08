ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Shots fired at Columbus patrolman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
MACON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges

On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot, killed

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police said it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run. Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks. The $2.5 billion aluminum...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy