Read full article on original website
Related
3 Youngkin appointees rejected by Virginia Senate Democrats
Virginia Senate Democrats rejected three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees, including the state health commissioner, a parole board member and a Board of Education member backed by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Tide gate testing to close HRBT in both directions early Sunday
The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.
Comments / 0