Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
NWA Notes: Pre-Show Match Result From Nuff Said, Note on Merchandise Sold At Event, Ron Niemi Backstage
– During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said in Tampa, La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a frog splash. – PWInsider reports that Ron Niemi is visiting at the event. – NWA is selling merchandise at the event for the company and Nuff Said. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton are also selling merchandise.
GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches
Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble...
Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston
Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will WWE’s Fans Turn on Cody Rhodes Before WrestleMania?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. This week we’re wrapping up the 2023 Royal Rumble with the two long-time 411 favorites who drew #1 and #2 respectively: the dynamite Dino Zee and the chaotic Kevin Pantoja!. Start the clock!. Statement...
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
JCW Jersey J-Cup Session Two Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey vs. Jordan Oliver Finals Match & More
The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session Two was held by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ on February 11. You can see the complete results (via PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:. Second Round Bout: Mike Bailey defeated Komander. Second Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Charles Mason. Second...
NWA Nuff Said Results 02.11.2023: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for NWA World Title, More
NWA Nuff Said was hosted by National Wrestling Alliance on February 11 in Tampa, FL. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Pre-Show Match: La Rosa Negara defeated Missa Kate. *Pre-Show Match: Jax Dane & Blake Troop defeated Dak Draper & Mims (w/ Chris...
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster
WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
