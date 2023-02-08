Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
New funding for Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester based program is getting $600,000 with the goal of giving city youth a direct path to a variety of careers. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program —or M.A.P.P.— provides hands-on training to help children land jobs in building and construction fields, especially to those in historically disadvantaged areas. Senator Kirsten […]
Joeval’s Formalwear to close, will have ‘retirement sale’
Joeval's Bridal across the street will remain open.
13 WHAM
City: Most drug buyers issued pink envelopes are from outside Rochester city limits
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester began mailing out pink envelopes in November to people spotted buying drugs in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood. Since then, the city says those seen buying the most drugs are from outside the city limits. "This is not an inner-city, low-income problem,"...
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
13 WHAM
Local store takes part in Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart CPR Challenge
Rochester, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin announced his Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge last week, and Game On!! decided to accept Damar's challenge. 1. Watch a 90-second video on how to perform CPR. 2. Donate to the American Heart Association. 3. Challenge three friends to do the same or bring them...
13 WHAM
Rochester says goodbye to Minister Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. - A funeral service was held for Minister Franklin Florence Saturday morning, with many people showing up to pay their respects to a local icon. Leader, inspiration, and activist were all words used to describe Florence during the service at the Rochester Riverside Floreano Convention Center. Florence passed...
WHEC TV-10
What’s with the generators and gas cans up on utility poles? Here’s the answer
CHILI, N.Y. – There are generators attached to utility poles with gas cans sticking out of them. When an alert viewer brought this to our attention, we knew we had to figure out what’s going on here. And guess what? It involves RG&E. It’s not entirely RG&E’s fault,...
13 WHAM
Winter is hiding
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you aren't a big fan of Winter then you've probably been a big fan of this Winter season in WNY. With rare exception have we faced any real cold or snow and it looks like this mild pattern will continue for the upcoming week ahead.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Healthcare weighs options with end of NY mask mandate
NYSDOH will be asking healthcare facilities to follow the CDC guidelines and come up with their own plan for when masking may be required for staff or patients.
13 WHAM
Aquinas Institute boxing program raises money for Parkinson's Foundation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Aquinas Institute held their third annual Parkinson's boxing fundraiser on Saturday. The event is to not only show off the boxing teams skills, but to also raise money to benefit the Parkinson's Foundation. Attendees were able to enjoy food and drinks, a DJ, and 50/50...
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
13 WHAM
Fire on Murray Street damages three floors of home
Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to a house on Murray Street early Friday morning for a two-alarm fire at a vacant home. The split-level home sustained damage to all three floors, but no injuries were reported due to the home being unoccupied. Firefighters cited high winds and difficulty...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
13 WHAM
'The Elderette' brings smiles to residents at Watermark Legacy and Grand 'Vie in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Love is in the air for these folks!. 'The Elderette' brought smiles at the Watermark Legacy and Grand 'Vie in Penfield on Friday. It's a spin-off of 'The Dating Game' and 'The Bachelorette'. Six gentlemen sat behind a screen while the ladies listened to them and...
City of Rochester holds job fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
13 WHAM
Memorial services underway for Rev. Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Memorial services are now underway for a pioneer for social justice in Rochester. A wake for Rev. Franklin Florence runs until 6 p.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ in Rochester, followed by a memorial service until 9 p.m. Florence was a trailblazer for civil...
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Rochester adds new code enforcement inspectors, dedicated housing attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans provided an update on the Quality Housing Task Force in the city. The city has added new code enforcement inspectors and a dedicated housing attorney. This is in addition to the "Buy the Block Program," which subsidizes the cost of new, high-quality...
