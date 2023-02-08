ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG

PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
PALMYRA, NY
News 8 WROC

New funding for Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester based program is getting $600,000 with the goal of giving city youth a direct path to a variety of careers. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program —or M.A.P.P.— provides hands-on training to help children land jobs in building and construction fields, especially to those in historically disadvantaged areas. Senator Kirsten […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

19,300+ dead

As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Local store takes part in Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart CPR Challenge

Rochester, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin announced his Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge last week, and Game On!! decided to accept Damar's challenge. 1. Watch a 90-second video on how to perform CPR. 2. Donate to the American Heart Association. 3. Challenge three friends to do the same or bring them...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester says goodbye to Minister Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. - A funeral service was held for Minister Franklin Florence Saturday morning, with many people showing up to pay their respects to a local icon. Leader, inspiration, and activist were all words used to describe Florence during the service at the Rochester Riverside Floreano Convention Center. Florence passed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter is hiding

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you aren't a big fan of Winter then you've probably been a big fan of this Winter season in WNY. With rare exception have we faced any real cold or snow and it looks like this mild pattern will continue for the upcoming week ahead.
ROCHESTER, NY
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Fire on Murray Street damages three floors of home

Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to a house on Murray Street early Friday morning for a two-alarm fire at a vacant home. The split-level home sustained damage to all three floors, but no injuries were reported due to the home being unoccupied. Firefighters cited high winds and difficulty...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester holds job fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday. Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more. Organizers say they aim to offer a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Memorial services underway for Rev. Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Memorial services are now underway for a pioneer for social justice in Rochester. A wake for Rev. Franklin Florence runs until 6 p.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ in Rochester, followed by a memorial service until 9 p.m. Florence was a trailblazer for civil...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy