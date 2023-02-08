Read full article on original website
Related
Stray of the Day: Meet Cinnabun
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Cinnabun, our first ever rabbit featured as our Stray of the Day. She’s a 1-to-2-year-old female black and white Dutch Rabbit she was found on the 3700 block of 28th street. The shelter says she’s a super friendly bun who loves to […]
kiwaradio.com
New Water Filter System Approved For Spirit Lake Hatchery
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved spending $75,000 on a filter system for the Spirit Lake fish hatchery in Dickinson County to improve the production of muskellunge or “muskies.”. DNR fisheries supervisor, Jay Rudacille says the system is needed to obtain better water...
Stray of the Day: Meet: “The Soda Pups”
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here are today’s “Strays of the Day.” These are the “soda pups,” Pepsi, Sprite, Soda Pop, Cola, Doctor Pepper, and Dew. They are all 14-week-old blue heeler mix puppies. They were surrendered to the shelter due to being an un-expected litter. These little guys will need some training because they’re […]
Importance of cleaning salt off your vehicle in the winter
Keeping your car clean in the winter and spring can seem impossible.
1380kcim.com
Lake View In The Early Stages Of Replacing The Lone Bridge In Town
Lake View city officials are beginning planning for the replacement of the lone bridge in town after approving an engineering contract at their meeting earlier this week. The firm selected is Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc., an engineering firm based out of Des Moines. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the bridge is located on North High Street. Each year, the bridge must be examined to ensure it is up to code and safe to drive on. According to Peterson, the bridge has been deteriorating over time, and last year the city applied for a grant to help replace the bridge.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Friday February 10th
Boys basketball is on the air Friday night with Sheldon at Boyden Hull. Listen for the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550, FM 100.7 and KIWA FM 105.3. Curt Strouth joins LA for the broadcast on AM 1550/FM 100.7. Joe Nilles continues our season long coverage of the Comets on KIWA FM 105.3. Pregame at 7:20 with tip off at 7:30. Streamed from the website at www.kiwaradio.com.
kiwaradio.com
Four Orab Wrestlers Advance To State, Items Sought For Send-Off Bags
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon-South O’Brien wrestling team has advanced four grapplers to the State Wrestling Tournament. The four are Coy DeBoer, Jarrett Roos, Zach Brinkman and Jack Leng. The four will be wrestling at the State Tournament in Des Moines this week. Send off bags will be...
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
nwestiowa.com
Fire put out at plumbing, heating business
SHELDON—After a light January, the Sheldon Fire Co. was kept busy the first two nights of February as the firefighters responded to a business fire last Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then dug out more than 100 fire hydrants from the snow on Thursday, Feb. 2. At about 6:05 p.m....
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
iowa.media
FIRE DAMAGES NEBRASKA ST. DUPLEX
FIRE DAMAGED A VACANT HOUSE ON NEBRASKA STREET FRIDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE TWO STORY DUPLEX STRUCTURE AT 1821 NEBRASKA STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 3:30 P.M. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN UNOCCUPIED FOR SOME TIME AND HAS BEEN UNDERGOING RENOVATIONS. NOBODY WAS FOUND IN THE...
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
kiwaradio.com
Nebraska Principal To Take Reins At Sheldon High School
Sheldon, Iowa — Students and teachers at Sheldon Community High School will see a new face in the Principal’s Office next year. Sheldon Community Schools Superintendent Cory Myer tells us more. Myer says that, while Miller comes from Nebraska, he’s no stranger to northwest Iowa. He says...
kiwaradio.com
Raychel Ruth Hughes
Raychel Ruth Hughes age, 30, of Ashton, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. Her Memorial Service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa with Rev. Dan Kunnari officiating.
kicdam.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
kiwaradio.com
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
Corydon Times-Republican
Highest-paying science jobs in Sioux City
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
kiwaradio.com
Richard “Dick” Swartz
Richard “Dick” Swartz, age 81 of Sanborn, passed away at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, on Saturday, February 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Melvin. There are no formal visitation hours scheduled.
Comments / 0