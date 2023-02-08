Lake View city officials are beginning planning for the replacement of the lone bridge in town after approving an engineering contract at their meeting earlier this week. The firm selected is Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc., an engineering firm based out of Des Moines. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the bridge is located on North High Street. Each year, the bridge must be examined to ensure it is up to code and safe to drive on. According to Peterson, the bridge has been deteriorating over time, and last year the city applied for a grant to help replace the bridge.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO