Sedalia, MO

kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS

The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT

Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Boone County Sheriff's Office said one man was seriously injured with gunshot wounds when deputies responded to the 700 block of Demaret Drive Saturday morning. After investigating, the sheriff's office believes the shooting happened during an illegal marijuana sale. From talking to witnesses, the sheriff's office said several rounds The post One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia

A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Fugitive In Benton County Captured By Sheriff’s Deputies

The search for a person of interest in connection to a series of theft and burglaries in Benton County and the surrounding area comes to an end with the early morning capture of 30-year-old Nichols Scott Littlejohn. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media that Littlejohn was on...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE

Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION

A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun. Malik Rashod Miller, 25, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison.   On Oct. 11, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of The post Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison

A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

