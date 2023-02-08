Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
Speedy School Zone Driver Arrested on Municipal Warrant
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on a vehicle that was traveling 44 MPH in a 20 MPH zone in the area in front of Parkview Elementary, 1901 South New York Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver, and checked her information with Joint Communications. A computer check...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT
Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 9, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Carr Avenue and West 18th Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have two traffic related warrants out of Pettis County. Adrian D. Muntean, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for his two Failure to Appear warrants on two separate charges of Speeding. Muntean was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $322.00 cash only bond.
One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Boone County Sheriff's Office said one man was seriously injured with gunshot wounds when deputies responded to the 700 block of Demaret Drive Saturday morning. After investigating, the sheriff's office believes the shooting happened during an illegal marijuana sale. From talking to witnesses, the sheriff's office said several rounds The post One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia
A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KRMS Radio
Fugitive In Benton County Captured By Sheriff’s Deputies
The search for a person of interest in connection to a series of theft and burglaries in Benton County and the surrounding area comes to an end with the early morning capture of 30-year-old Nichols Scott Littlejohn. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media that Littlejohn was on...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
kjluradio.com
Husband of Wooldridge mayor sentenced for threatening neighbors with racial slurs & threats of death
A Cooper County man is sentenced for threatening his neighbors for playing loud music. Perry Murphy pleaded guilty last December to harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten another. He was sentenced this past week to 120 days in jail. Murphy is the husband of Wooldridge mayor, Kelly Murphy. The incident...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHANGE IN REQUIREMENTS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SEARCH WARRANT FOR NON-COMPLIANCE OF CITY CODE
The Sedalia City Council approved a change in the requirements for an administrative search warrant for non-compliance with city property maintenance code during a recent meeting. The city previously had to serve notice and talk to the property owner about a nuisance on the property and get an abatement to...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
School and Sheriff take action to address overdoses from THC vape pens
Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders took to Facebook to alert Smith-Cotton High School parents and the community about some overdoses that have been caused by THC vape pens that may have been laced with an unknown substance. Sheriff Anders says there have been several overdoses at the high school involving...
Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun. Malik Rashod Miller, 25, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison. On Oct. 11, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of The post Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison
A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to plan ahead for Super Bowl weekend as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday. The post Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
