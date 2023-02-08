Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys home in East Millinocket
EAST MILLINOCKET -- A fire that occurred in East Millinocket early in the afternoon of February 11 has resulted in a total loss to a home. Fire Chief Rob McGraw says that the East Millinocket Fire Department arrived at a residence on Birch Street at approximately 12:23 p.m. According to...
foxbangor.com
Orrington man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
BANGOR -- An Orrington man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee. Court records show between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to...
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested in Old Town
OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
foxbangor.com
