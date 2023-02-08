ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rachel Thomas creates keepsake jewelry to remember special moments and those who have passed | Community Voices

By NPR Illinois
nprillinois.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy