ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police: Gun found at L.C. Bird High School was loaded

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IAkS_0kh0UzY800

RICHMOND, Va. -- As students left L.C. Bird High School Wednesday afternoon , Clay Irvin waited to pick up his 10th grader.

Irvin told CBS 6 he wanted to keep his student at home that Wednesday, after the school sent out a message about a student bringing a gun onto school property Tuesday.

"This is the third incident this year. I don't know how they're getting through the doors with them. But Bird needs to step their game up a little bit," Irvin said.

Chesterfield Police said a 17-year-old boy notified administrators at the high school that another student on the grounds had a firearm. They searched, and no gun was found. When administrators spoke with the 17-year-old, who originally notified administrators of a potential threat, they found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The student, charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, is now in a detention center, facing the possibility of additional charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz0n8_0kh0UzY800 WTVR
L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County, Virginia

RELATED: Student found outside L.C. Bird High School with gun, magazine

In October, a student was found with a gun and a magazine in the bus loop area about 15 minutes after dismissal. A month prior, a loaded magazine was found at the high school.

When asked what he'd like from school leaders, Irvin responded with this: "Pay closer attention, step up your game."

In the district superintendent's proposed FY 2024 budget, $165,000 would go toward an additional Safety and Security Manager to provide more security coverage throughout the district.

"It's just giving our safety coordinator more resources available to him, other projects that we're looking at is increasing or improving our entryways and vestibules into our schools," said School Board Chair Ann Coker. "That's another project that's not in the budget, but that is something that our superintendent has made a priority as well."

The proposed budget also allocates more than $1.1 million in funding for counselor support, another way parents and educators say the district could keep kids safe in and out of school.

Chesterfield's school board is expected to approve the budget on Feb. 23.

Irvin said, however, there's only so much a school district can do.

"If it's going to continue happening like this, there should be some kind of screening," Irvin said. "But then again, it kind of starts at home. If you're taking care of stuff at home, your kids shouldn't be able to get ahold of a firearm and bring it to school anyway, if you're doing the proper thing with it."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

Related
WRIC TV

Hanover County brings back Project Sticker Shock this weekend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Hanover County high schools will be heading to stores on Saturday, to take part in Project Sticker Shock. Each year, students spend the Saturday before the Super Bowl participating in the program, which warns people about the consequences of buying alcohol for minors.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘We have an epidemic of inconsiderate drivers’: Police encourage drivers to exercise caution in Chesterfield school zones

Rouze noted police often patrol school zones, ready to give out tickets to anyone breaking the law. However, he also added that Chesterfield is a large county and it's impossible for police to constantly patrol every single school zone. Instead, he said that citizens need to take on the responsibility of protecting the community's children by practicing safe, legal, driving practices in school zones.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy