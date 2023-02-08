Read full article on original website
North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshopStephy SaysWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WECT
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St. According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WMBF
Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
Bradford Pear ‘Bounty’ exchanged announced for Wilmington
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year in Wake Forest (March 18), Newton (April 22), Sanford (October 28), and Wilmington (Fall 2023). Bradford Pear Bounty...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
State certifies Common Thresher shark as new NC record
A Common Thresher shark caught off Oak Island in early January has been certified as a new state record.
rogersmovienation.com
Movie Review: A Wan Romance from Wilmington — “Remember Yesterday”
For a movie set and shot in Wilmington, N.C., a romance that’s about making a movie in Wilmington, N.C., “Remember Yesterday” certainly gets a lot of movie-making basics wrong. It’s an amateurish amble through pre-production on location, with a prodigal filmmaking son (Adrian Monte) and his “assistant”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW hosts Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several middle and high school students across the Cape Fear had the opportunity to release their inner geek over the weekend. The Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair took place on Saturday afternoon on UNCW’s campus. Over 100 students in grades 3-12, joined by their...
New movie based on NC legend 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' to debut at red carpet event in Wilmington
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" will make its red carpet debut in Wilmington on Friday. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural NC known...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
WECT
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WECT
Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray “GLOW” at fundraiser for Wilmington school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of the most famous chefs in America served more than food at an annual fundraiser for Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray were special guests at the sold-out event at the Country Club of Landfall. The culinary stars dished out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
