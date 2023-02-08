ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WILMINGTON, NC
rogersmovienation.com

Movie Review: A Wan Romance from Wilmington — “Remember Yesterday”

For a movie set and shot in Wilmington, N.C., a romance that’s about making a movie in Wilmington, N.C., “Remember Yesterday” certainly gets a lot of movie-making basics wrong. It’s an amateurish amble through pre-production on location, with a prodigal filmmaking son (Adrian Monte) and his “assistant”...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW hosts Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several middle and high school students across the Cape Fear had the opportunity to release their inner geek over the weekend. The Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair took place on Saturday afternoon on UNCW’s campus. Over 100 students in grades 3-12, joined by their...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC

