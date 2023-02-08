Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after setting wife’s car on fire
A New Orleans man, 31-year-old Troy Ross has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his wife's car.
Man accused of setting woman’s car on fire
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, after being accused of setting a woman’s car on fire. Troy Ross, 31, of New Orleans, faces charges of simple arson and felonious stalking, according to the Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 46, has outlived three of her children - all victims of gun violence
It was only two months ago that Belika Hudgins, a New Orleans mother of eight, said she began to recover from the loss of her 14-year-old son. Malik "Leaky" Carter was shot 19 times last spring and left on a sidewalk in Little Woods. Wednesday evening, two more of her...
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
NOLA.com
14-year-old shot dead in Chalmette; St. Bernard sheriff names person of interest
A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chalmette, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Golden Drive (map), according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the injured teen on the ground when they...
Suspect wanted in Seventh Ward shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Seventh Ward.
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of being involved in Seventh Ward shooting
New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a Seventh Ward shooting on Feb. 4. According to police, a victim was shot at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish community deemed safe after active scene
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The scene on Austin Drive in Livingston Parish has been cleared and deemed safe after homes were evacuated due to a shooting. Homes had to be evacuated as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked an active scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist wrestles gun away from man on Bourbon Street, thwarting robbery attempt: NOPD
A bicyclist on Bourbon Street wrestled a gun away from a man holding two people at gunpoint early Friday, police said. The interaction happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bourbon Street (map), which is between Gov. Nicholls and Barracks streets, according to New Orleans police. An unidentified...
fox8live.com
22-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested in Gentilly bus stop murder near Walmart
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked with one...
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
fox8live.com
Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m. Officials did not say how many victims there were,...
Comments / 0