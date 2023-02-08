Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars likeliest to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant makes Suns a juggernaut; LeBron James gets some help
Now that the frenetic trade deadline has come and gone, let's take some time to sort things out. You know when you get off the treadmill and it still feels like you're moving even though you're on solid ground? That's what it feels like following a blitzkrieg of a 2023 NBA trade deadline that saw superstars dealt, role players swapped and countless draft picks change hands.
CBS Sports
Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers
The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
CBS Sports
Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy
PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in Thursday's win
Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Pietrangelo was credited with a second-period tally, though it was initially given to Paul Cotter before a scoring change. The goal was Pietrangelo's second in as many games since the All-Star break, and his third in the last eight contests. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 33 points, 111 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs two helpers in win
Palat logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. Palat assisted on two Dougie Hamilton goals, both coming on the power play, in the Devils' victory. Palat now has four points in his last two games after scoring twice Monday. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and six assists through 19 games this season after missing two months earlier this year with a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on rookie lessons, Dan Campbell, future goals: 'Ready to be more than just over .500'
Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday
Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad
Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Ward will now be eligible to play in the Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.
