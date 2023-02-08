Tarrant County Republican leaders form unit to target voter fraud, though instances are rare

Tarrant County has received no complaints of voter fruad since the 2020 presidential election yet Republican leaders announced Wednesday they are forming an election fraud unit in the districty attorney and sheriff’s offices.

County judge Tim O’Hare, district attorney Phil Sorrells and Sheriff Bill Waybourn outlined their plans during a news conference at the sheriff’s office.

The creation of the task force comes after campaign promises to keep an eye on elections in Tarrant County. Sorrells promised to create the unit on the campaign trail, and O’Hare discussed the idea of creating an elections officer position that would report to him, the sheriff and another commissioner.

The person in that position would have been assigned to look into instances of voter fraud in Tarrant County, as well as examine best elections practices. It appears that plan has been abandoned.

“I think this is even better,” O’Hare told the Star-Telegram.

No Democratic elected officials were involved in the unit’s creation. Neither was Tarrant County elections administrator Heider Garcia .

Commissioner Alisa Simmons, a Democrat who represents Arlington and Mansfield, said in a statement that the determination to make the task force should have been with the Commissioners Court and that the court should also have oversight. She said the task force “has nothing to do with fair and legal elections and everything to do with appeasing ultra-partisan election deniers within their party.”

Simmons added that it was “inappropriate” to have three Republicans overseeing the unit.

“Our scarce taxpayer funds should be spent to address and solve real problems and not be wasted on political ‘shenanigans’ designed to throw doubt on our elections, discourage voter turnout and, worst of all, satisfy the destructive demands of those who are blindly partisan,” Simmons wrote.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez, a Republican who represents Northwest Tarrant County, told the Star-Telegram late Wednesday he didn’t know the unit was being created.

Ramirez believes the commissioners court should have had a say in the unit’s creation, but said he looked forward to hearing about it.

“I haven’t seen a proposal,” Ramirez said. “I haven’t seen a mission. And so I’m looking forward to getting filled in the next time I speak with them.”

Democratic commissioner Roy Charles Brooks, who represents Southwest Tarrant County, told the Star-Telegram he also didn’t receive word about the task force and said he believes its creation should’ve been handled by the Commissioners Court. He said the way the task force was created wasn’t the way they did business in Tarrant County.

“For these three to set themselves up to be in a position to challenge the results of any election with which they disagree with the results is to enshrine in Tarrant County policy a mechanism for election deniers to try to overturn any election that did not go their way,” Brooks said, adding that there were already mechanisms in place to investigate voter fraud.

Commissioner Gary Fickes didn’t return a phone call for comment Wednesday evening.

Tarrant County was one of four Texas counties to participate in an election audit by the Secretary of State’s Office at the request of former President Donald Trump. Tarrant’s audit came back with few issues .

A 2021 law made significant changes to the way elections are run in Texas. The law expanded voting hours but prohbited drive-through and 24-hour voting . It also offered protections for partisan poll watchers and required information on mail ballot applications to match the voter’s registration application. Also, counties with populations over 100,000 must livestream the counting rooms.

The leaders did not fault the county’s elections administrations office. O’Hare said there are four election fraud cases from 2018 pending in the DA’s office.

But the creation of this unit isn’t just about voter fraud, O’Hare told reporters. The unit will look into issues facing poll workers, including threats and harassment.

The task force will be made up of investigators and deputies within the sheriff’s department and DA’s office, O’Hare said. Investigators will look into complaints of voter fraud on top of their case loads but will not receive compensation for the extra duties. Investigators will be trained in election and government code. A dedicated phone number and email address will be established for tips.

The new unit isn’t supposed to impact Tarrant County’s budget, O’Hare said.

“It goes back to that good government,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare told reporters the media often asks is if there’s widespread voter fraud. He compared it to bank robberies and kidnappings.

“Is it OK to have one bank robbery or two?” O’Hare said. “Is it OK to have one kidnapping or two or three? So there shouldn’t be any voter fraud, and this will help go a long way toward deterring it.”

County Judge Tim O’Hare hosts a press conference to announce an election fraud investigation unit on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Sheriff’s Office Administration building in Fort Worth.on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Sheriff’s Office Administration building in Fort Worth. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Waybourn said this unit will work just like any other unit in the county that takes evidence and prosecutes.

When asked what the task force will do that the elections office isn’t already doing, Waybourn told the Star-Telegram it would take information in from anybody in the public.

Waybourn told reporters that neither he, nor Sorrells nor O’Hare were concerned about fraud in their own elections — Waybourn won his election in 2020, and both Sorrells and O’Hare reigned victorious in November 2022.

“We want to either prove that there are faults in our election, or prove that there aren’t,” Waybourn said.

As election workers across the county face scrutiny and threats following the 2020 election — including Tarrant County’s Garcia — O’Hare said he believes the new task force will help ease the pressure on election workers.

Efforts to enhance the public’s confidence in elections have been ongoing in Tarrant County. This past midterm cycle, Garcia invited residents into the county’s elections office to participate in a mock election while poll workers tested voting machines.

Those with concerns about Tarrant County elections are encouraged to call 817-884-1213 to submit tips. The county has yet to set up the email address for the unit, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.