Yeah, I'm with the Uni on this. 20 hours a week @$25 per hour, free healthcare, $20k in tuition money, some are getting grant money as well. They want a substantial pay increase, more family leave, and better healthcare, plus whatever else? Yeah, you wanted change and the university gave it to you. Keep going and it could get worse for you.
that's crap, a bunch of entitled little brats. the UV pays you to work a reasonable amount, provides free healthcare and other benefits and tuition, you kids are embarrassing. fire all of them take back the benefits and hire people who actually value their education. I mean seriously it's not your career job, you are there for 4 to 6 years to study not become rich from. take a hike.
Good life learning lesson, never bite the hand that feeds you. Appreciate what you have been given, what you have, and stop complaining you deserve more. Of course if you think your situation is unfair, you always have the opportunity to look elsewhere.
