News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
KKR’s Q4 earnings beat analyst estimates
Global fund manager KKR said a surge in management fees, assets under management, and new business growth in its insurance subsidiary, boosted fourth earnings that vastly blew past Wall Street estimates. The corporation announced after tax earnings per share of $0.92, exceeding analyst estimates by $0.08 per share. Management fees,...
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.
Neuberger Berman Group Cuts Stake in Exponent (EXPO)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO). This represents 5.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.14MM shares and 6.02% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,129 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Eagle Materials (EXP) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Eagle Materials said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current share...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in NuVasive (NUVA)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.24MM shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA). This represents 11.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 5.31MM shares and 10.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.36% and an increase in total ownership of 1.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cowen Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $100.00
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.
Pepsi Cans Price Hikes After Profit Beat As Consumer Demand Fades
"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth and winning in the marketplace," said CEO Ramon Laguarta.
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Brightcove (BCOV)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV). This represents 6.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 6.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
