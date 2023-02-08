A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

23 HOURS AGO