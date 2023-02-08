Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off the bench for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeVert will move to the bench on Friday with Donovan Mitchell back in the starting lineup. Our models expect LeVert to play 28.8 minutes against New Orleans. LeVert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson starting in Brooklyn's Saturday lineup, Cam Thomas to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will join Brooklyn's first unit after Cameron Thomas was sent to the bench. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Johnson to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) starting in Saturday's lineup, Isaiah Roby to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson will join San Antonio's starting lineup after he was forced to miss one game with ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 16th (40.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers trading for Matisse Thybulle in three-team transaction
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring small forward Matisse Thybulle in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will receive Thybulle while the 76ers acquire power forward Jalen McDaniels and the Hornets collect shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. After averaging 21.8 minutes over his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle's playing time plummeted to 12.1 minutes per game this season. He should play a larger role with the Trail Blazers after Josh Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks, but Thybulle will be competing on the wing for playing time with Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and fellow trade acquisition Cam Reddish.
numberfire.com
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (back) questionable for San Antonio's Saturday contest
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Sochan's availability remains in question after San Antonio's rookie was sidelined four games with back soreness. Expect Keita Bates-Diop to see a starting role if Sochan remains out on Saturday. Sochan's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Warriors trading James Wiseman to Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are acquiring center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal that includes the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors are giving up Wiseman and receiving five second-round picks while the Hawks yield Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Wiseman fell out of favor in Golden State this season, but he will presumably have a chance to compete with Marvin Bagley (fingers) for a backup role in Detroit.
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (ankle) will play in Bulls' Saturday contest versus Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams will be available in his usual starting role after the Bulls' third-year forward was given a probable designation. In 27.3 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (foot) on Saturday, Blake Wesley to bench
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones will start at point guard after the 23-year old was sidelined four games with left foot soreness. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points.
