Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Teurlings claims another wrestling state title, while Southside enjoys banner weekend
The dynasty added another jewel to its crown. The Teurlings Catholic Rebels’ wresting program made it 11 Division II state championships in the last 13 seasons on Saturday at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. "It is an amazing thing," Teurlings coach Kent Masson said. "I really am...
theadvocate.com
LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.
LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
theadvocate.com
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
theadvocate.com
Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
Shreveport, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport. The North DeSoto High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Southwood High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
theadvocate.com
Saturday's Cajundome Classic has 6 games on the slate, including entertaining STM-New Iberia
The Cajundome Classic has six high school basketball games scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 1:20 p.m. The nightcap between St. Thomas More and New Iberia will the headliner. The Cougars, who are 27-4 overall, are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA's Division I select unofficial power ratings, while the Yellow...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance
Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends
The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night. Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Monday.
theadvocate.com
Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball's Cade Beloso explains decision to come back for fifth year
LSU fifth-year senior first baseman/second baseman tore his ACL before the first game of the season last year and was out for season. "It was a no-brainer— that’s not how I wanted to end my LSU career," Beloso said. Beloso, who has played both first base and designated...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. John Bel Edwards: There's room for Dale Brown, Sue Gunter on LSU basketball court
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
theadvocate.com
Liberty answers challenges, ends Scotlandville's win streak with District 4-5A win
Through some tough losses, Liberty High School coach Brandon White lamented missed opportunities. The Patriots finally got the signature win White sought, a 59-54 win over top-rated Scotlandville in District 4-5A action Friday night. “Like I’ve said, we needed a big win over a really good team. Scotlandville has a...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
theadvocate.com
See where LSU Tigers are ranked in first reveal of NCAA women's tournament top 16 seeds
The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the NCAA tournament Thursday night, with the LSU Tigers coming in as the No 5 overall seed. LSU’s seeding placed the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in Seattle regional 4 behind top-seeded Connecticut. South Carolina,...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier claims 1-4A title with triple-OT victory over rival Huntington
Never say die is a well-worn sports cliche. But it certainly applied to the Bossier Bearkats Friday night before a packed house at Huntington with the District 1-4A championship on the line. Trailing almost entire way in regulation, the Bearkats scratched and clawed and scratched and clawed some more to...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Orion gets dreamy for Saturday night's masquerade ball
The Krewe of Orion heralded Mardi Gras with a parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, followed by a masquerade ball at the Raising Cane's River Center. “In Our Wildest Dreams” was the theme for the evening. Russell Ruh and Elizabeth Blythe reigned as King and Queen Orion XXIV.
theadvocate.com
New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Comments / 0