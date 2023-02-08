ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU's corner infield positions are all but set. But the Tigers have depth there, too.

LSU’s corner infield spots might have the most depth of any position this seasons — and the most certainty. Last spring, Jacob Berry, who'd been a designated hitter at Arizona, took over third base at the start of LSU's season. But some of Berry's defensive inconsistencies showed, sometimes prompting a move to right field or designated hitter. That left Jack Merrifield and Collier Cranford to play third.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park

LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Skenes becomes the latest LSU baseball player to pledge NIL money to charity

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has decided to use his image for a cause close to his heart. Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, announced on Wednesday night that he will pledge $10 for every strikeout to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Travis Blaize named first football coach at Acadiana Renaissance

Travis Blaize, who just completed his second season as the football coach at Westminster Christian Academy, is leaving for Acadiana Renaissance Charter, where he will start the football program from scratch. "It was a very difficult move to make," Blaize said. "I do feel like we were building something special...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends

The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night. Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Monday.
HAUGHTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns near perfect in season-opening win over Lafayette

UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has seen first-game jitters before and he hoped his Ragin’ Cajuns could avoid it in Friday’s season opener against Lafayette College at Lamson Park. They answered that challenge with flying colors in a dominating 12-0 win in five innings over the Leopards. “I’m...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Orion gets dreamy for Saturday night's masquerade ball

The Krewe of Orion heralded Mardi Gras with a parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, followed by a masquerade ball at the Raising Cane's River Center. “In Our Wildest Dreams” was the theme for the evening. Russell Ruh and Elizabeth Blythe reigned as King and Queen Orion XXIV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New doctors at OLOL, personnel moves at Baton Rouge General

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes five new doctors. Dr. Greg Bizette is a hematology and oncology specialist. He earned a medical degree from LSU Medical Center-Shreveport. Bizette completed his internship, residency and medical oncology fellowship at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation. Dr. Danielle Cobb is a surgeon...
BATON ROUGE, LA

