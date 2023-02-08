ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message

The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
The Verge

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Polygon

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
SVG

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Collector's Edition - What's Included?

In recent memory, there are few games so highly anticipated as the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Unveiled in 2022, "Tears of the Kingdom" looks to provide meaningful updates from the original, like a modular vehicle system that feels eerily familiar, but it will stay true to the unique approach the original game took. As the days to release count down and more is revealed about the game, there seems to be no ceiling to the hype.
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Engadget

Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port

The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Neowin has reported. A GitHub user called snesrev has fully ported the game to PC using over 80,000 lines of code, while adding some extra enhancements. Those include support for enhanced aspect ratios and pixel shaders, a higher quality world map, secondary item slots and more.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games

A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
Polygon

Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ends with Link and Zelda vowing to restore Hyrule’s majesty — bringing it “even beyond” what it originally was, Zelda says, even though her power is diminished. Though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s been quite secretive about where and how the story picks up. Nintendo even kept Tears of the Kingdom’s name secret for years, revealing it only in 2022 because the company said its reveal might “give away too much.”
Digital Trends

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games

After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.

