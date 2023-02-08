Read full article on original website
Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message
The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch
A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer could feature a boss we haven’t seen in over 16 years
A familiar dragon could be making a comeback
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
The Verge
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Polygon
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version
Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Collector's Edition - What's Included?
In recent memory, there are few games so highly anticipated as the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Unveiled in 2022, "Tears of the Kingdom" looks to provide meaningful updates from the original, like a modular vehicle system that feels eerily familiar, but it will stay true to the unique approach the original game took. As the days to release count down and more is revealed about the game, there seems to be no ceiling to the hype.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Engadget
Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port
The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Neowin has reported. A GitHub user called snesrev has fully ported the game to PC using over 80,000 lines of code, while adding some extra enhancements. Those include support for enhanced aspect ratios and pixel shaders, a higher quality world map, secondary item slots and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
game-news24.com
Tears Of The Kingdom will fail if you don’t play Zelda Readers Feature as Zelda readers
Will you be able to play Zelda in the next Zelda game?. The reader examines the theories surrounding the new Tears of The Kingdom trailer and argues that Zelda are playable and is well overdue. The reaction to what people said this week about Nintendo Direct was very positive, with...
Polygon
Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ends with Link and Zelda vowing to restore Hyrule’s majesty — bringing it “even beyond” what it originally was, Zelda says, even though her power is diminished. Though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s been quite secretive about where and how the story picks up. Nintendo even kept Tears of the Kingdom’s name secret for years, revealing it only in 2022 because the company said its reveal might “give away too much.”
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
