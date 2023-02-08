ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Getting Game Boy and GBA Games Today

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVWoG_0kh0UMZ900

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally revealed that original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online! Starting today, subscribers will be able to access a number of classic titles from Nintendo's back catalog. Original Game Boy games will be accessible to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, while Game Boy Advance titles will be available exclusively to those with the Expansion Pack. So far, a number of major games have been revealed:

  • Super Mario Land II: The Six Golden Coins
  • Wario Land III
  • Tetris
  • Pokemon Trading Card Game
  • Metroid II: Return of Samus
  • Golden Sun
  • The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap
  • Mario Kart Super Circuit
  • Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga

A trailer for the Game Boy and GBA games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fans have been begging for years now to see Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games as a part of Nintendo Switch Online, so it's a safe bet that a lot of people will be happy about this announcement! Both the original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance have played host to some of the greatest games of all-time, and many people will now get a chance to experience them for the very first time.

Interestingly enough, Nintendo has yet to confirm any of the mainline Pokemon games as part of Nintendo Switch Online. Considering how important the Pokemon games were to the success of the Game Boy and GBA, it's incredibly likely we'll see them added at some point. In fact, Pokemon Day is set to take place later this month, and it seems highly likely that we'll see the games announced around that day. If they are released on Nintendo Switch Online, it will be interesting to see if they feature any compatibility with Pokemon Home , or with either Pokemon Stadium game, when they are added to the Nintendo 64 app.

Are you happy to finally see original Game Boy and GBA games on Nintendo Switch? Which game are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
CNET

Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now

It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games

A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game

Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Polygon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

Clear your calendar and put your Steam Deck in storage, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally arrives on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks really fun.
Digital Trends

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games

After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo just stealth-dropped one of its most prolific games

Nintendo just announced that one of its classic action-adventure games will be receiving a Nintendo Switch remake. Metroid Prime: Remastered will be available on the modern handheld console, and will be marked as the second remake of the Gamecube classic. A trailer for the remake was released in February 2023’s...
makeuseof.com

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which Console Is Faster?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are the most powerful next-gen gaming consoles on the market. They both boast some seriously advanced specs and provide a gaming experience that is simply incomparable to past generations.
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
705
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy