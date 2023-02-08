Nintendo Switch Online Getting Game Boy and GBA Games Today

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally revealed that original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online! Starting today, subscribers will be able to access a number of classic titles from Nintendo's back catalog. Original Game Boy games will be accessible to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, while Game Boy Advance titles will be available exclusively to those with the Expansion Pack. So far, a number of major games have been revealed:

Super Mario Land II: The Six Golden Coins

Wario Land III

Tetris



Pokemon Trading Card Game

Metroid II: Return of Samus



Golden Sun

The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga



A trailer for the Game Boy and GBA games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Fans have been begging for years now to see Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games as a part of Nintendo Switch Online, so it's a safe bet that a lot of people will be happy about this announcement! Both the original Game Boy and Game Boy Advance have played host to some of the greatest games of all-time, and many people will now get a chance to experience them for the very first time.

Interestingly enough, Nintendo has yet to confirm any of the mainline Pokemon games as part of Nintendo Switch Online. Considering how important the Pokemon games were to the success of the Game Boy and GBA, it's incredibly likely we'll see them added at some point. In fact, Pokemon Day is set to take place later this month, and it seems highly likely that we'll see the games announced around that day. If they are released on Nintendo Switch Online, it will be interesting to see if they feature any compatibility with Pokemon Home , or with either Pokemon Stadium game, when they are added to the Nintendo 64 app.

Are you happy to finally see original Game Boy and GBA games on Nintendo Switch? Which game are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!