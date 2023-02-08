ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County artist decks out area storefronts with Eagles paintings

A Chester County artist is helping people and businesses show off their Eagles pride with public art.

Stefanie Heron Birl, of Birl Girl Designs, is a face painter turned window artist. She said she's getting requests from all over the Delaware Valley to paint Eagles logos and phrases like "It's a Philly Thing" on homes and storefronts.

"People love their sports teams, yes," she laughed. She's done artwork for everything from candy stores to hoagie shops over the past few weeks.

"It's like people don't get us. We just totally love our sports and our sports teams," she said. "I'm still pinching myself that I'm doing this because I can't believe that I went to school for art. I have a degree in art, and I'm actually using my talents."

Heron Birl has decked out fifteen stores and homes with Eagles art so far. Her latest project was the storefront at Delco's Original Steaks & Hoagies in Chadds Ford.

"We loved what she does so we wanted to add a little spice to the store as well," said Manager Bryana Crowley.

The shop is offering specials for the big games and is getting flooded with orders. As Eagles fans flock to the store, workers wanted to make sure they knew the store bleeds green alongside fans.

"Crazy busy, tons of business, lot of Philly supporters around this area. So we're really excited about the eagles being in the Super Bowl again, " said Crowley.

With the big game less than a week away, Stefanie is helping spread team spirit one window at a time.

"I love it!" she said. "Go Birds!"

