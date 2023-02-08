Heads-up, Eagles fans! Time is running out to get your Super Bowl catering order in

With just four days until the big game, time is running out to get your catering orders in for your Super Bowl party.

"Whether it's a small party or large event, we do it all," said Janice Heckman, owner of Captain's Market in Trappe.

Captain's Market has been serving up fresh seafood for 13 years and is now putting a Philly twist on some popular catering dishes like crab-stuffed Philly pretzels and cheesesteak lasagna.

"Short rib that you wouldn't believe, short rib tacos, short rib mac and cheese, all kinds of goodies," said Heckman.

If wings and things are more your speed, the original Thunderbird Steakhouse in Broomall is expecting to fry up more than 3,000 wings for the game.

"We're taking 15 to 20 calls a day on catering and probably have close to 100 orders already," said owner, Thomas Greco.

Known for its cheesesteaks, the small mom-and-pop shop can make all sorts of platters from spinach and artichoke dip to assorted egg rolls.

"We have Italian egg rolls, cheesesteak egg rolls, buffalo chicken egg rolls. We have the dips and the Stromboli bites and they all come with different sauces," he said.

Consumer spending for Super Bowl Sunday is slightly up from 2018, when the Eagles last went to the big game.

According to our data journalism team, people spent $81 on average in 2018, most of which went to food and beverage.

This year, football fans expect to pay $85 on average.

Just make sure you get those orders in before Sunday. Captain's Market is accepting orders through Friday, while the Original Thunderbirds is accepting them through Saturday.