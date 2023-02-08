ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trappe, PA

Heads-up, Eagles fans! Time is running out to get your Super Bowl catering order in

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eU0f_0kh0UH9W00

With just four days until the big game, time is running out to get your catering orders in for your Super Bowl party.

"Whether it's a small party or large event, we do it all," said Janice Heckman, owner of Captain's Market in Trappe.

Captain's Market has been serving up fresh seafood for 13 years and is now putting a Philly twist on some popular catering dishes like crab-stuffed Philly pretzels and cheesesteak lasagna.

"Short rib that you wouldn't believe, short rib tacos, short rib mac and cheese, all kinds of goodies," said Heckman.

If wings and things are more your speed, the original Thunderbird Steakhouse in Broomall is expecting to fry up more than 3,000 wings for the game.

"We're taking 15 to 20 calls a day on catering and probably have close to 100 orders already," said owner, Thomas Greco.

Known for its cheesesteaks, the small mom-and-pop shop can make all sorts of platters from spinach and artichoke dip to assorted egg rolls.

"We have Italian egg rolls, cheesesteak egg rolls, buffalo chicken egg rolls. We have the dips and the Stromboli bites and they all come with different sauces," he said.

Consumer spending for Super Bowl Sunday is slightly up from 2018, when the Eagles last went to the big game.

According to our data journalism team, people spent $81 on average in 2018, most of which went to food and beverage.

This year, football fans expect to pay $85 on average.

Just make sure you get those orders in before Sunday. Captain's Market is accepting orders through Friday, while the Original Thunderbirds is accepting them through Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Super Bowl 2023: Six recipes perfect for game day

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about football – it’s about food and beer as well.As the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Sunday 12 February in Phoenix, millions of Americans will be glued to TV screens as they root for their preferred team.While the game is the main attraction, the day wouldn’t be complete without beloved Super Bowl staples such as buffalo wings and chips and dips.These are six simple recipes you can make to ensure your Super Bowl party is enjoyable and delicious - just don’t forget the refreshments. WingsAccording to the National Chicken Council, Americans will consume...
PHOENIX, AZ
WRIC - ABC 8News

Stadium food is being served up for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – On gameday, all eyes will be on the field, but all stomachs will be on the food. On Super Bowl Sunday, most people will eat pizza, chicken wings or chips-and-dip. Those seem to be the most popular choices year after year. But if you’re inside State Farm stadium, you will have […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley betting big on Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII win

Betting on the Super Bowl is a game on its own, and who doesn’t love a little competition? For Charles Barkley, this particular wager has him putting his money where his mouth is, a cool $100,000 worth, to be exact. Barkley said on NBA’s TNT coverage recently he’s all in on the Philadelphia Eagles defeating Read more... The post Charles Barkley betting big on Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
136K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy