ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

NAU receives $6.4 million grant to expand accelerated nursing programs and scholarships

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdIDV_0kh0U17900

In an effort to address the nationwide shortage of health care workers, Northern Arizona University is introducing a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University (NAU) received a $6.4 million grant to expand its accelerated nursing programs to 16 months.

Janina Johnson, NAU's School of Nursing Executive Director says there's a critical shortage of nurses in the rural and underserved areas, and by accelerating the number of nurses we can get into the workforce more quickly, they're helping address that shortage.

"And the shortage is due for multiple factors. Some is very high turnover in our nursing profession right now spurred on by or amplified by the pandemic, and so we're seeing nurses burnout. Maybe it wasn't the right fit when they started," continues Johnson. "We also are an aging population of nurses so we are having mass retirement of nurses as we go on."

The grant also includes full tuition scholarships to 240 students, divided among all NAU campuses.

"Yuma, Tucson, the valley and Flagstaff as well. And so those 240 scholarships will be divided among the different areas statewide as we bring in the new accelerated programs," mentions Johnson. "Specifically to Yuma, we anticipate 40 students will be awarded those scholarships. Our application cycle does open in April."

The new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program is set to start in fall 2023 with prerequisites required.

NAU anticipates about 20 students starting at that time and 20 more in spring 2024.

"Those numbers aren't hard set," adds Johnson. "If we have great interest, we would be able to increase the number of nursing students that we could have there in the Yuma area."

After graduation, each scholarship recipient is required to work for four years as a nurse in Arizona.

Dr. Daniel Corr, Arizona Western College's president says he's proud of their partnership with NAU and together they will do amazing things for this community.

"And a lot of people who might want to be nurses or enter into higher ed are deterred because they don't have the finances or don't think they have the finances," says Dr. Corr. "And now with this scholarship opportunity, for folks to go directly into the baccalaureate program with NAU or start an associate program with AWC, income is no longer a barrier."

Dr. Corr mentions AWC nursing program also received a grant for about $700,000 and is going to move their nursing cohort from 40 to 60.

"It really is a win win win all the way around," states Dr. Corr.

Joshua Franz, third year AWC nursing student says working with NAU students at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is beneficial.

"So because we have class at the same campus, as well as having an externship at the hospital as a lot of the NAU students do, it's nice to just be able to learn from each other and the end goal is really patient care and helping patients in the hospital," explains Franz.

For the application and more information about the CBSN program, click here.

The post NAU receives $6.4 million grant to expand accelerated nursing programs and scholarships appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SAN LUIS, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC

Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Events planned for 10th anniversary of Hotshots tragedy

PHOENIX — The 10th anniversary of the day 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County is coming this summer. To honor the men who died June 30, 2013, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has planned two...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fairgrounds hosts day two of Silver Spur Rodeo

Gates opened Saturday at 2 pm for spectators. Day two of the 78th silver spur rodeo is in full gear at the Yuma county fairgrounds Yuma rodeo fans gathered for the second weekend in February as usual to take in the sights just past 2 pm. day two featured pink attire worn by rodeo staff, The post Fairgrounds hosts day two of Silver Spur Rodeo appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ
Anthony Zeedyk

City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. She lost 140 pounds eating giant salads, and those salads went viral on Facebook, landing her on eight magazine covers. Thousands of people have lost weight following her, including 194 people who The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares

(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy