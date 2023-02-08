Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Winn, Grant, Caldwell and La Salle Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 32.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Jackson 28.0 27.8 Sat 7 pm CST 29.0 27.8 27.2
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water begins to back up into higher agricultural and pasture lands, mainly on the Simpson County side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Rockport 25.0 30.3 Sat 7 pm CST 30.2 29.8 28.8
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 84.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 85.5 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.9 Sat 7 PM 84.8 84.9 85.2 85.5 6 AM 2/16
