El Paso, TX

Students return to El Paso High campus after possible gas leak

By Yvonne Suarez
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A possible gas leak at the El Paso High campus led to the evacuation of students as El Paso ISD Police officers worked with the El Paso Fire Department to determine the cause of the odor.

First responders determined it was safe for students to return to the campus at about 3 p.m., according to the El Paso ISD.

No word yet on the cause of the odor. No injuries were reported.

