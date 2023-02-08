Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 73.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 73.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 73.5 feet on 03/13/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Overbank flooding closes many roads. Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 30.2 Sat 7 PM 32.0 33.3 33.2 33.5 6 AM 2/14
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 84.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 85.5 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.9 Sat 7 PM 84.8 84.9 85.2 85.5 6 AM 2/16
