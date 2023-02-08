Read full article on original website
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
In retirement, beloved face at Russell Elementary giving back through volunteer work
PORTLAND, Ore. — Retirement isn't always an ending, but a new beginning. Marcia Menche is dedicating much of her new free time to volunteering, helping others, and asking for nothing in return. Marcia worked as the principal’s secretary at Russell Elementary School. Those who work with her say among...
piolog.com
Black Panther leads tour of Albina, civil rights
Portland Black Panther Party Founder Kent Ford discusses past, present, future for Black Americans. An elderly Black woman called to us, “If you listen to this man you’ll get wisdom,” as we stood outside the Matt Dawson Community Center, waiting for Kent Ford to start the tour.
‘Heard a pop’: 1 killed in NE Portland daytime shooting
A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
KATU.com
Brooke Olzendam: Heart Health Awareness
You see Brooke Olzendam courtside each week reporting on the Portland Trailblazers but many don't know the very personal tragedy that has her on an important health crusade. She shared her story with Kara. Click here to donate to Brooke's fundraiser and click here for more information on heart health.
Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
opb.org
Portland’s Harriet Tubman Middle School likely to share campus with charter school
The future location of Harriet Tubman Middle School could be on a shared campus with the existing Portland charter school KairosPDX. That’s what Portland school administrators are leaning toward, according to documents shared at the school board’s facilities and operations committee meeting Wednesday. At the meeting, board members...
Woodshop fire at Roosevelt High School leads to evacuation, officials said
A small fire at North Portland's Roosevelt High School evacuated the school Friday afternoon, officials said.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
theclackamasprint.net
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
matadornetwork.com
13 Brunch Spots in Portland Where You Can Sip Mimosas With Your Friends All Afternoon
As one of most charming, and quirky, cities in the United States, Portland has become known as a great city to spend with friends or vacation with kids. With so family-friendly Portland restaurants, visitors and locals have plenty of options for dinner and lunch. But what about that all important meal of brunch – casual, fun, and all about the mimosas and pancakes? Yup, Portland has plenty to offer in this realm, too. Take your kids to the Portland art museum, then reward the whole crew with a Bloody Mary for mom and dad and French toast with piles of whipped cream for the kids. Or if you’re out with friends, grab a round of mimosas and a patio on the deck for a relaxing weekend afternoon. More of a morning person? Try these restaurants for the best breakfast in Portland.
KATU.com
Police lead funeral procession for Bill Schonely to Willamette Natl. Cemetery
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A funeral procession was held for the late Trail Blazers broadcasting icon Bill Schonely on Friday afternoon from Lake Oswego to the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley. The Lake Oswego Police Department said the procession started at about 1 p.m. in the Lake Grove...
KATU.com
Visit Tualatin Valley!
February 10-12 Featuring 16 Tualatin Valley Wineries. Each winery will feature special pairings and festivities, including live music throughout the weekend. Winery reservations are recommended. See the list of participating wineries and activities available at tualatinvalley.org. Valentine shopping ideas:. Mamancy Tea and Chocolates sells hand-crafted chocolate truffles and curated teas....
portlandobserver.com
Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit
(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon’s Top Epidemiologist Loves These Illness Downtrends, Pence Subpoenaed, New Trailer for Ben Affleck Matt Damon Nike Movie
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
