As one of most charming, and quirky, cities in the United States, Portland has become known as a great city to spend with friends or vacation with kids. With so family-friendly Portland restaurants, visitors and locals have plenty of options for dinner and lunch. But what about that all important meal of brunch – casual, fun, and all about the mimosas and pancakes? Yup, Portland has plenty to offer in this realm, too. Take your kids to the Portland art museum, then reward the whole crew with a Bloody Mary for mom and dad and French toast with piles of whipped cream for the kids. Or if you’re out with friends, grab a round of mimosas and a patio on the deck for a relaxing weekend afternoon. More of a morning person? Try these restaurants for the best breakfast in Portland.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO