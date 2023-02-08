ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther leads tour of Albina, civil rights

Portland Black Panther Party Founder Kent Ford discusses past, present, future for Black Americans. An elderly Black woman called to us, “If you listen to this man you’ll get wisdom,” as we stood outside the Matt Dawson Community Center, waiting for Kent Ford to start the tour.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Brooke Olzendam: Heart Health Awareness

You see Brooke Olzendam courtside each week reporting on the Portland Trailblazers but many don't know the very personal tragedy that has her on an important health crusade. She shared her story with Kara. Click here to donate to Brooke's fundraiser and click here for more information on heart health.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
matadornetwork.com

13 Brunch Spots in Portland Where You Can Sip Mimosas With Your Friends All Afternoon

As one of most charming, and quirky, cities in the United States, Portland has become known as a great city to spend with friends or vacation with kids. With so family-friendly Portland restaurants, visitors and locals have plenty of options for dinner and lunch. But what about that all important meal of brunch – casual, fun, and all about the mimosas and pancakes? Yup, Portland has plenty to offer in this realm, too. Take your kids to the Portland art museum, then reward the whole crew with a Bloody Mary for mom and dad and French toast with piles of whipped cream for the kids. Or if you’re out with friends, grab a round of mimosas and a patio on the deck for a relaxing weekend afternoon. More of a morning person? Try these restaurants for the best breakfast in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Visit Tualatin Valley!

February 10-12 Featuring 16 Tualatin Valley Wineries. Each winery will feature special pairings and festivities, including live music throughout the weekend. Winery reservations are recommended. See the list of participating wineries and activities available at tualatinvalley.org. Valentine shopping ideas:. Mamancy Tea and Chocolates sells hand-crafted chocolate truffles and curated teas....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
portlandobserver.com

Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit

(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon’s Top Epidemiologist Loves These Illness Downtrends, Pence Subpoenaed, New Trailer for Ben Affleck Matt Damon Nike Movie

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
