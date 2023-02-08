ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
truecrimedaily

Nevada man accused of killing girlfriend during fight

SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 61-year-old girlfriend. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Marble Avenue to a report of a shooting on Feb. 2 shortly after 9 p.m. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, who was identified as Deborah Wheeler by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Fox5 KVVU

6 cold case murders solved with funding from Vegas Justice League

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just this week, LVMPD announced a suspect in the strangulation murders of two women, one killed 28 years ago, the other 30 years ago. The suspect, identified through DNA testing, is dead so there will be no prosecution, but the identification of the killer has brought answers for the victim’s families.
news3lv.com

Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
8newsnow.com

2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported from Las Vegas elementary school mass-sickness investigation

Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley elementary school. 2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported …. Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley...
