FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Man fatally wounded in shooting at east Las Vegas residence, police say
A man died Friday after a shooting at an east Las Vegas residence, and homicide detectives are investigating.
Police: Man stabbed in altercation at public park in Spring Valley
A man is dead after a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park on Friday afternoon, and a dog is recovering from a stab wound, Las Vegas police say.
Nevada man accused of killing girlfriend during fight
SANDY VALLEY, Nev. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 61-year-old girlfriend. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Marble Avenue to a report of a shooting on Feb. 2 shortly after 9 p.m. At the scene, officers reportedly found the victim, who was identified as Deborah Wheeler by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Fox5 KVVU
Police looking for suspects in armed robberies across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are wanted in a series of armed robberies across the valley. According to police, in the last week, the suspects have used weapons to rob employees in...
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
CCSD investigates incident involving district police officer, student after video surfaces
The Clark County School District is investigating an incident after a video apparently capturing a dramatic takedown of a student by a CCSD police officer surfaced.
Two Henderson men accused of reselling stolen vehicles, arrested by DMV
Two men were arrested by investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles after they were accused of being involved in the possession of stolen vehicles.
Fox5 KVVU
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Muay Thai fighter who died after an attack last week in North Las Vegas is being remembered by a local kickboxing school. Anthony Castrejon died in the hospital after taking a blow to the head from a pipe in North Las Vegas. Members who...
Fox5 KVVU
6 cold case murders solved with funding from Vegas Justice League
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just this week, LVMPD announced a suspect in the strangulation murders of two women, one killed 28 years ago, the other 30 years ago. The suspect, identified through DNA testing, is dead so there will be no prosecution, but the identification of the killer has brought answers for the victim’s families.
news3lv.com
Second valley pharmacy robbery reported out of Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second pharmacy was reportedly robbed Wednesday, this time on the other side of town. According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, near Eastern Ave, around 7:20 pm following reports of a robbery. Investigators...
Fox5 KVVU
Police say prescription drugs stolen during armed robbery of Henderson business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says prescription drugs were stolen during an armed robbery of a business Wednesday night. According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to a reported robbery. The preliminary...
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Fox5 KVVU
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School. Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded. The...
Las Vegas officers found man with 'several gunshot wounds' in west valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive Monday afternoon.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
8newsnow.com
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings -- and a need for volunteer organizations' help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems James Dzurenda faces as he returns to lead the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging …. Holes under the fences and prisons that are...
8newsnow.com
2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported from Las Vegas elementary school mass-sickness investigation
Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley elementary school. 2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported …. Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
