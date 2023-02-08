Effective: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Jackson 28.0 27.8 Sat 7 pm CST 29.0 27.8 27.2

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO