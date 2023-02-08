Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.4 Sat 6 pm CST 13.9 13.9 13.6
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Jackson 28.0 27.8 Sat 7 pm CST 29.0 27.8 27.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water covers Old Highway 27 about 7 miles north of Monticello near Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 24.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.2 Sat 7 pm CST 26.1 25.9 25.6
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 745 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river is flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tuscolameta Creek Walnut Grove 25.0 27.0 Sat 7 pm CST 27.2 26.8 25.6
