Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Jackson 28.0 27.8 Sat 7 pm CST 29.0 27.8 27.2
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 73.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 73.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 73.5 feet on 03/13/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
