Read full article on original website
Related
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
KATU.com
Boredom Buster Toys for Kids
Winter means less time outdoors for kids and that can lead to restlessness! The Toy Insider's James Zahn joined us with some toy ideas to keep your little ones busy. For more information, visit the Toy Insider here.
KATU.com
Joann Butler's Secret to Gorgeous Winter Hair
Does your hair need some extra love this winter? Lifestyle and beauty editor, Joann Butler joined us with her secret to gorgeous locks that won't break the bank.
KATU.com
Don't get catfished this Valentine's Day! Watch out for these romance scam signs
But how do you know whether the person you’ve met online is who they say they are?. For Valentine’s Day, consider giving your sweetheart a background check. According to Social Catfish, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology, romance scams surge around Valentine’s Day.
Comments / 0