Tyler, TX

KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas

When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
TYLER, TX
WLBT

2 injured in Thursday night shooting on McDowell Road

If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
LONGVIEW, TX
US105

Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted

It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
TYLER, TX
tourcounsel.com

Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas

Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday

Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

High Street bridge reopened in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
FLINT, TX

