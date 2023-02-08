Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa WilliamsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texans can experience a Valentine’s Day thrill at Doc Wilkes House of Horrors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — If you’re tired of the traditional Valentine’s Day dates and festivities, Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has you covered! For one night only, this East Texas haunted house is holding its Unmask the Love event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m. The haunted house is located at 1228 Market Street […]
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas
When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
WLBT
2 injured in Thursday night shooting on McDowell Road
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted
It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
inforney.com
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
‘Our #22 is coming home’: Troup senior football player Cooper Reid scheduled to come home next week
TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup High School senior Cooper Reid, who suffered a brain injury in a football game in September, is scheduled to go home from rehab on Feb. 15. Since the night of his injury, the East Texas community has rallied in support for Reid, keeping him in their thoughts and prayers. From […]
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
6 East Texas students, school bus driver hospitalized after head-on collision with car
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been hospitalized following a head-on collision with a car. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
High Street bridge reopened in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
No injuries after truck trailer tips over while making sharp turn in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured after a truck trailer tipped over on US Highway 69 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck was turning northbound on US 69 off of County Road 1215, turned too sharp, the trailer tipped over and the truck stayed upright.
KLTV
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
