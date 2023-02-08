Read full article on original website
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Cleveland Claims Former White Sox Pitcher Off Waivers
The Cleveland Guardians Claim Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Ace Yu Darvish's contract with Padres runs through age 42
SAN DIEGO (AP) — After Yu Darvish finished answering a question about his new $108 million, six-year contract, the 36-year-old San Diego Padres ace turned to his interpreter, Shingo Horie, and added a thought. “He still doesn’t believe if this is true or not; if it’s a prank,” Horie said. It’s true, all right. Neither Darvish nor the Padres think the tall right-hander is anywhere close to being finished. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, when he helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series, and said he’ll do what it takes to still be pitching at a high level when he turns 42 late in the 2028 season, the last year of his deal. “I just want to go as far as I can go and just kind of push myself as hard as I can,” Darvish said at a news conference Friday. “One thing I can say is the preparation will always be there; the hard work is always going to be there. We’ll see how far we can go.”
Rays, Daniel Robertson Finalizing Minor League Deal
The Rays are bringing utilityman Daniel Robertson back to the organization on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The two parties are in the process of finalizing the contract. Robertson, 29 next month, hasn’t appeared in the Majors...
Today in White Sox History: February 10
The day after playing in a charity baseball game that benefited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., former White Sox first baseman Jim Spencer dies of a heart attack at age 51. Spencer came to the White Sox in the deal that sent Bill Melton west to...
Rays pitcher Jason Adam wins arbitration case
Right-hander Jason Adam won his arbitration case with the Rays, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Adam, 31, will earn
Sharing Sox Podcast 99 — The elephant is still in the room
In the final Sharing Sox before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, ponder the question of how incredibly incompetent the commissioner’s office has to be to have not yet completed analysis of domestic abuse complaints against Mike Clevinger that were filed last summer, and then ponder what the heck the White Sox are to do if Clevinger reports to camp.
Calif. DB lands "surprise" Miami Hurricanes offer: "Miami is a really great program"
While the spotlight is now on the 2024 class, Miami is already identifying the next wave of talent in the 2025 class, including this CB.
Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future
CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
