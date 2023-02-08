ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
The Associated Press

Ace Yu Darvish's contract with Padres runs through age 42

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After Yu Darvish finished answering a question about his new $108 million, six-year contract, the 36-year-old San Diego Padres ace turned to his interpreter, Shingo Horie, and added a thought. “He still doesn’t believe if this is true or not; if it’s a prank,” Horie said. It’s true, all right. Neither Darvish nor the Padres think the tall right-hander is anywhere close to being finished. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, when he helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series, and said he’ll do what it takes to still be pitching at a high level when he turns 42 late in the 2028 season, the last year of his deal. “I just want to go as far as I can go and just kind of push myself as hard as I can,” Darvish said at a news conference Friday. “One thing I can say is the preparation will always be there; the hard work is always going to be there. We’ll see how far we can go.”
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 10

The day after playing in a charity baseball game that benefited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., former White Sox first baseman Jim Spencer dies of a heart attack at age 51. Spencer came to the White Sox in the deal that sent Bill Melton west to...
chatsports.com

Sharing Sox Podcast 99 — The elephant is still in the room

In the final Sharing Sox before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, ponder the question of how incredibly incompetent the commissioner’s office has to be to have not yet completed analysis of domestic abuse complaints against Mike Clevinger that were filed last summer, and then ponder what the heck the White Sox are to do if Clevinger reports to camp.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future

CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

